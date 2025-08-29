Celebrations that 'Gaylor is dead' are a cruel reminder that homophobia isn’t

All week the whole internet has been abuzz about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged, but the celebration is tainted by another darker celebration underneath the surface — one cheering on the death of "Gaylorism."

Over the years, more and more fans have wondered whether Swift might be queer. There are endless blogs and social media accounts dedicated to queer interpretations of her lyrics, speculation about her relationships with certain gal pals, and communal discussion of potential queer flagging.

As those numbers have grown, so have the number of people who are not just incredulous, but actively furious, at the idea that anyone might think this way, let alone dare to voice it out loud. And with the announcement of Swift's engagement, some of those anti-Gaylor fans (often dubbed Hetlors for their refusal to consider anything outside of a heteronormative lens) have declared any discussion on the matter over and done.

"GAYLORS ARE OFFICIALLY DEAD," one X account dramatically proclaimed .

The comment has racked up over 37,000 likes, and it's hardly the only one of its ilk. Since Swift and Kelce announced their engagement, celebrations of the news have walked side-by-side with celebrations of a more sinister type — ones mocking fans who found solace and community in queer readings of Swift's lyrics and who, in some instances, have now turned to their peers and friends to wonder whether they were wrong. Even publications have latched onto the opportunity to mine Gaylor reactions for content, focusing on the popular subreddit going private after other Swifties circulated screenshots in a derogatory fashion.

It's not the first time this has happened. Hetlors have declared their counterparts dead time and time again, like when she's gotten into a new relationship or when she's dropped a song explicitly referencing a man. In addition to being wildly dismissive of the existence of bisexuality, there's something almost comically villainous about a cackling celebratory dance on the metaphorical grave of a whole group of people over the triumph of heteronormativity.

Hetlors will line up with a thousand reasons as to why this is perfectly acceptable behavior, actually. They will claim speculating about celebrities' sexualities and their love lives is intrusive behavior (only when the speculation is queer, of course). They will disparage Gaylors for wild conspiracy theories and looking for hidden clues in her music and videos (nevermind that being a Taylor Swift fan has always revolved heavily around Easter eggs and secret messages).

"We don't love & support Tay because of her sexuality. We love her music, personality & kindness," one anti-Gaylor account said earlier this month. Meanwhile, her sexuality becomes all-important when it gives Hetlors a chance to curb stomp fans who have the audacity to interpret anything she does through a queer lens.

First of all, let's be clear on one thing — Gaylors are doing just fine. Yes, it's true some weren't thrilled with the news. But combing through any Gaylor space over the last few days has mostly provided jokes and memes and "Bejeweled"-themed conspiracy theories. Because, again, this ultimately isn't new. For now, Gaylors are thriving. Because for the majority of them, it isn't about whether a singer marries a football player. It's about community, goofy theories (no matter how seriously they're taken), and finding things in Swift's music that resonate with their own experience. In other words, it's not that different from being any other kind of Swifty.