Watch: Pro-wrestling fans loudly chanting 'f*** ICE' goes viral & is the best thing you'll see all day

A surprising chant broke out at a recent wrestling match, causing the AEW to go viral for a brand new reason.
Celebrities and athletes across the country have been publicly critical of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts, and now fans of All Elite Wrestling are loudly joining in.
The viral moment caught on film unfolded at an AEW World Championship Eliminator match between the current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, aka MJF, and Brody King.
When the opening bell rang, instead of the fight starting amidst cheering, the crowd broke out into a loud “F—ck ICE” chant. Video footage showing the chanting and MJF's surprised reaction has gone viral on social media, quickly racking up millions of views on X.
But the chant that continued until the opening bell didn’t just go viral online, it was also broadcast live on TBS and HBO Max.
Referee Bryce Remsburg admitted in the comment section of the video that he waited to let the fight start so that the chant could continue. “It seems like the referee may have waited to ring the bell so these could resonate longer? Oh no. Whoops,” he wrote.
AEW fans aren’t the only ones who are fed up with the violent actions of ICE officers who shot and killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last month. King partnered with comic book artist Daniel Warren Johnson and Headlocked Comics to raise close to $60,000 to help families that have been affected by President Donald Trump’s ICE raids in Minnesota.
King also raised $27,0000 last summer for the Minnesota Rights Action Committee by selling ‘Abolish ICE’ shirts.