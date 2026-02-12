NBC apologizes for misgendering trailblazing trans Olympian Elis Lundholm

After repeatedly misgendering a transgender skier during a livestream at the Milano Cortina Olympics, NBC has issued an apology.

Commentators for NBC’s Olympic coverage on Peacock repeatedly referred to Elis Lundholm, who made history this week as the first trans man to compete in the Winter Games, as “she” during his first run in the women’s moguls qualifying round on February 10.

Lundholm’s performance on the slopes was overshadowed during a livestream of the qualifiers when one of the commentators repeatedly used incorrect pronouns while describing the Team Sweden athlete.

Despite Lundholm using he/him pronouns, one of the commentators repeatedly referred the Olympics as “she” during the livestream, although the announcer at the actual moguls event used the correct pronouns.

“Getting off course here though… oh she just skids out of that gate,” the unidentified member of the commentary team said. “She’s going to hop up and go around to make sure she does not DNF [Did Not Finish] as she continues down the line here.”

In a statement to Outsports , which was the first outlet to report on Lundholm being misgendered, an NBCUniversal representative apologized for the mistake.

“NBC Sports takes this matter seriously,” NBC said. “Today we streamed an international feed with non-NBCUniversal commentators who misgendered Olympian Elis Lundholm. We apologize to Elis and our viewers, and we have removed the replay of that feed.”