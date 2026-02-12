Bisexual skier Breezy Johnson gets engaged after winning gold at the Winter Olympics

Bisexual Olympic skier Breezy Johnson may have won a gold medal, but she’s also walking away with a silver — on her finger that is!
Just five days after the 30-year-old alpine skier scored the first gold medal for Team USA at the Milano Cortina Olympics, Johnson’s boyfriend proposed at the finish line of her final race on Thursday, Feb. 12.
Connor Watkins got down on one knee and pulled out a ring just minutes after Johnson competed in the women's Super-G, where she crashed and couldn’t finish the race.
“You have worked so hard and achieved so much,” Connor said while kneeling in the snow as seen in a video posted by Today, “and yet you still find the time to love me, to make me feel special, and most importantly, you help me love myself.”
Both Johnsons and Watkins teared up as he continued, “There’s only one way I want to spend the rest of my life, and that is by your side. I love you Breezy, will you marry me?”
Johnson admitted that she told her now-fiancé that she dreamed of “getting engaged at the Olympics,” but that the real experience was better than she ever imagined.
"I mean, that was my hope!" she said. "But it's definitely a lot more crazy with everything just happening all at once, and the reality of it is so different than the way you imagined, and so much better.”
The proposal aired on international TV, but Johnson also made an announcement on her Instagram account, where she posted a carousel of photos of Watkins asking her to marry him with the caption, “Hey guys... meet Connor! My ex boyfriend! And current fiancé!!! Thank you to everyone who made this moment possible. It was everything I ever dreamed of. Kind of like Connor!”