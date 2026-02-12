Bisexual skier Breezy Johnson gets engaged after winning gold at the Winter Olympics

Bisexual Olympic skier Breezy Johnson may have won a gold medal, but she’s also walking away with a silver — on her finger that is!

Just five days after the 30-year-old alpine skier scored the first gold medal for Team USA at the Milano Cortina Olympics, Johnson’s boyfriend proposed at the finish line of her final race on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Connor Watkins got down on one knee and pulled out a ring just minutes after Johnson competed in the women's Super-G, where she crashed and couldn’t finish the race.

“You have worked so hard and achieved so much,” Connor said while kneeling in the snow as seen in a video posted by Today, “and yet you still find the time to love me, to make me feel special, and most importantly, you help me love myself.”