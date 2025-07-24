Could Carmen Carrera become the first transgender Real Housewife by joining RHOM?

This is the RuPaul's Drag Race and Bravo crossover we've been waiting for!
The Real Housewives of Miami is currently airing its seventh season and the LGBTQ+ representation continues to dominate on the fan-favorite show.
On this week's episode, Julia Lemigova invites the other ladies to the 2024 National LGBTQ+ Task Force Gala as they honor Queer Eye's Karamo Brown for his efforts to end the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS.
Besides the cast members we've grown to love on RHOM, Kiki Barth brings Drag Race legend Carmen Carrera as her guest to the pivotal queer event.
While mingling with the women, Carrera opens up on her missed opportunity to walk as a Victoria's Secret angel over ten years ago in their iconic fashion show.
Speaking with Lemigova, Carrera says, "I almost did. About 10 years ago, there was a petition for me to walk the show, but they didn’t allow it. They were like, 'No transgenders allowed.'"
Bravo has always been a huge supporter of drag queens. RuPaul's Drag Race alum frequently appear on The Real Housewives or as bartenders on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Years ago, RuPaul herself even made a cameo at a party on season two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Looking ahead on this season of RHOM, Carrera seems to film at a few more events with the ladies, so fans are speculating that she'll eventually become an official cast member down the road. Here's to manifesting!
The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesday nights on Bravo.