Could Carmen Carrera become the first transgender Real Housewife by joining RHOM?

(L-R) Nicholas Birchall; Chelley aka Michelle Bissainthe; Curtis Pritchard in promo images for Love Island ITV2; Peacock Love Island in all forms from the UK to the USA may have a reputation as a super straight dating show, however, these islanders sprinkled in the queer flavor here and there. Whether they came out before or after the villa, these 10 islanders contributed to more inclusion, diversity, and acceptance for LGBTQ+ folks in reality TV!

Sophie Gradon ITV Studios The iconic Sophie Gradon was responsible for the first same-sex recoupling in Love Island history — all the way back in season 2 — as reported by The Independent. Sadly, Sophie died in 2018 at just 32 years old for reportedly abusing substances and self-harming.

Megan Barton Hanson Love Island season 4 star Megan Barton Hanson, who was also featured on Peacock's Love Island Games, didn't share too many clear details about her sexuality on TV. On the other hand, the islander has been very open about being bisexual in subsequent interviews. "I speak about all these topics anyway, so I might as well do it on a platform where I won’t be filtered or edited," Megan told Vice. "If [I] spoke about bisexuality on a reality show, for example, it would be a tiny snippet, and it would be more focused on us as people as opposed to giving advice to people who actually need to hear it." Follow Megan Barton Hanson on Instagram at @meganbartonhanson_.

Curtis Pritchard See on Instagram Curtis Pritchard, known from the iconic fifth season of Love Island UK and his relationship with Maura Higgins, also came out as fluid. "I've been with women, and I'm with a woman now. You can never put a label on anything. It's a cliché to say, but love is blind," Curtis told The Sun. "I can never ever say what will happen in the future. I wouldn't rule anything out." Follow Curtis Pritchard on Instagram at @curtispritchard12.

Amber Gill See on Instagram Love Island UK season 5 contestant Amber Gill confirmed she was bisexual in an X post from 2022, and even dated footballer Jen Beattie after her time in the villa. A year later, the islander clarified that she actually identifies as a lesbian. "I watch back the shows that I've been on and I'm like, 'God, you're just so gay,'" Amber told Queerpiphany. "Everyone was just like, 'Oh, you’re just really picky.' Or 'You're just this,' or 'just that.' And I'm like, 'No, I just like girls.' But just something wasn't clicking in my brain, I just wasn't getting it." Follow Amber Gill on Instagram at @amberrosegill.

Holly Oakes-Ferguson See on Instagram Holly Oakes-Ferguson was very open about her sexuality before she even entered the villa of Love Island Australia season 4. Specifically, Holly explained that she's "fluid" and rejects the idea that she must "conform" to any labels. "I don't say bisexual… because, to be honest? I could be attracted to anyone," Holly told 9Entertainment in an interview from 2022. "I'm very fluid with myself, and very fluid with my sexuality. I have been with girls in the past before; I would be open to a transgender person." Follow Holly Oakes-Ferguson on Instagram at @hollyoakesferguson.

Kyra Green See on Instagram Kyra Green entered the villa twice, once on Love Island USA and then again on Love Island Games. She came out as bisexual early on and continues to advocate for the community. Since the show, Green and her family have blown up on TikTok. Both her and her father make content about being bisexual as well!

Justin Lacko See on Instagram Love Island Australia season 1 star Justin Lacko has also discussed his attraction to both women and men. In March 2020, Gay Times reported on the Australian heartthrob's series of social media posts discussing his sexuality. "I won't lie anymore within myself. I want freedom to be free. I respect myself to say this. I love me and always will," Justin wrote, according to the report. The islander also reportedly clarified that those posts weren't about him "coming out at all about being gay. This is me coming out today that I fall in love with a person, not a sex. I love women and men, that's it. Gay, bi, straight — just be who you are." Follow Justin Lacko on Instagram at @justinlacko.

Kassy Castillo See on Instagram Queen Kassy, of course, makes the list! Most notable from her romance with Johnnie Garcia on season five of Love Island USA. Although Castillo said she had never dated girls before, it never stopped her from pursuing Garcia.

Johnnie Garcia See on Instagram This bombshell turned Love Island USA upside down on season five. After ending things with Leonardo Dionicio, she turned her attention to Kassy Castillo. Garcia opened up about being bisexual and eventually became part of one of the hottest showmances in Love Island history.

Nicholas Birchall Peacok Birchall made a splash on the fourth season of Love Island USA. Soon after his arrival, he decided to leave the villa voluntarily. Birchall took to his Instagram following his departure and wrote: "Even though the Villa didn’t ultimately end up feeling like the right place to say my truth, I still wanted to share it with y’all and take this weight off my shoulders. Bisexual men don’t have very much representation on TV and after being home with my family, I realized I still want to be that role model and use my given platform to encourage inclusivity in media. I’m excited to be that guy for every person who has ever felt uncomfortable/unhappy with who they are."

Emily Salch See on Instagram Emily Salch — who made her reality TV debut on Love Island USA season 5 — went on to also star in the fifth season of Ex on the Beach. During her appearance in the MTV series, she discussed her relationship with season 1 costar Kyra Green. Follow Emily Salch on Instagram at @emilysalch.

Courtney Lynn Stark See on Instagram Courtney Lynn Stark competed in the fourth season of Love Island USA, making her one of the first islanders to come into the villa already being out and proud about identifying as bisexual. In an interview with PRIDE, she advocated in favor of more bisexual representation on the show. "Incorporating more bi contestants would be really interesting," Courtney said. "I think that would be cool because I would have loved to have more women who were openly part of the community in there." Follow Courtney Lynn Stark on Instagram at @courtnneylynn.

Emily Ward See on Instagram Emily Ward, featured on Love Island Australia season 3, shared her coming-out journey in a social media post from June 30, 2022 — talk about closing out Pride Month in style! "I told my friends that if I hadn't come out by this Pride Month, I wasn't sure if I ever would. And, being the procrastinator that I am, I waited until the absolute last day to post this," Emily wrote in the Instagram post. "That's not to say that I'm currently forcing myself to do this now — because I've been ready for a really long time, and I've known who I am for a really long time. I just haven't known how to go about sharing it with the rest of the world." She concluded, "I am a bisexual woman and I'm no longer afraid who knows it. It's never too late or too early to show how proud of your identity you are. Happy end of #pridemonth. You are so special, loved, and worth celebrating every damn day of the year." Follow Emily Ward on Instagram at @emilywardyo.

Katie Salmon See on Instagram Katie Salmon is the other half of the first same-sex couple in Love Island history. She and Sophie Gradon changed the rules and followed their hearts. Both women, unfortunately, faced tons of backlash at the time. Follow Katie Salmon on Instagram at @itskatiesalmon.

Leslie Golden See on Instagram Leslie Golden competed on Love Island USA season 3 — at a time when the show was still airing on CBS. Unfortunately, Leslie was reportedly removed from season 3 due to bringing a dab pen into the villa. After her time in the Love Island villa, Leslie made it very clear to her new fans (from her appearance on the show) that she was bisexual. Follow Leslie Golden on Instagram at @lesliehannahbelle

Sharon Gaffka See on Instagram Sharon Gaffka came out on Love Island UK season 7. Following her time in the villa, she continued to push for LGBTQ+ representation on TV. "Wouldn't it be even better if we combined the two things and the show prominently featured LGBTQ+ contestants?" Sharon asked in an interview with Metro UK. "As someone who's previously opened up on the show about my bisexuality, I'd welcome this wholeheartedly." Follow Sharon Gaffka on Instagram at @sharongaffka.

Eve Gale See on Instagram Eve Gale had a short run on Love Island season 6, and also had her journey cut short as she returned for Love Island: All Stars. Nonetheless, the islander has spoken a few times about being bisexual. Over the years, the islander reportedly dated Demi Sims, star of The Only Way Is Essex, a.k.a. TOWIE. Follow Eve Gale on Instagram at @evegale.