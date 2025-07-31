Summer may be quickly coming to a close, but queer entertainment on TV and the movie screens this month is staying hot!
This month sees the return of some of our absolute faves, including new seasons of Wednesday, Platonic, Peacemaker, and Upload. And we're getting brand-new shows and movies like Are You My First? And Honey, Don’t! to become obsessed with.
But really, it's the nonfiction and true crime docs that we are extra pumped for in August, including Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror, Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America's Most Famous Pair of Shoes, and The Truth About Jussie Smollett?.
Keep scrolling to see what we’ll be watching all month long—and where you can watch it, too.
All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.
My Oxford Year - August 1
When Anna (Sofia Carson), an ambitious young American woman, sets out for Oxford University to fulfill a childhood dream, she has her life completely on track until she meets a charming and clever local (played by Corey Mylchreest) who profoundly alters both of their lives.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder (season 3) - August 6
Season three of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder finds Penny Proud and her loyal crew embarking on international escapades, wild adventures, and fantastical stops packed with hilarity, heart, and, most of all, discovery.
Where to watch: Disney+
Platonic (season 2) - August 6
Platonic season two picks up with everyone’s favorite pair of best friends (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings, and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock — but sometimes rocks break things.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Wednesday (season 2, part 1) - August 6
Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.
Where to watch: Netflix
Freakier Friday - August 8
Years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis, Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might strike twice.
Where to watch: In theaters
Red Sonja - August 15
Enslaved by an evil tyrant who wishes to destroy her people, barbarian huntress Red Sonja must unite a group of unlikely warriors to face off against Dragan the Magnificent and his deadly bride, Dark Annisia.
Where to watch: VOD
Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 - August 15
In season 2, exiled from home, Frank, Barry, and Sammy soon find themselves in New Foodland, a shining utopia for food and humans alike. But beneath the city’s glossy fridges and cheery smiles lies a dark secret that threatens the entirety of sentient food society.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Stand Up To Cancer 2025 Special - August 15
Nashville's biggest stars stand up alongside the incredible doctors, scientists, and survivors working together to bring an end to this disease. It’s one night with one goal: Beat cancer.
Where to watch: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Disney+, Hulu
The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Summer - August 16
Check out the new The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Summer starring Casey Wilson, Zach Cherry, Paul Hollywood, and Prue Leith! Celebrity contestants include Andrew Rannells, Yara Shahidi, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and June Diane Raphael.
Where to watch: Roku Channel
Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson - August 19
Kelly Clarkson is bringing her signature charm to a new interview and music special on NBC, featuring conversations with some of today’s most iconic, influential, and chart-topping artists.
In Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, the three-time Grammy winner will chat with Gloria Estefan, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and Teddy Swims about music as well as their personal lives, giving viewers a “a front-row pass” at their “unfiltered” conversations. The four-episode special will also feature musical performances in an “intimate, unplugged setting.”
Where to watch: NBC
Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror - August 19
Samantha Stites met Christopher Thomas in 2011, when an unsettling obsession took hold. Christopher constantly stalked Samantha, showing up consistently where she went until 2022, when the harassment turned into something dangerous.
Where to watch: Hulu
Peacemaker (season 2) - August 21
In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.
Where to watch: HBO Max
Are You My First? - August 28
(Disney/Jeff Daly
In this groundbreaking new dating experiment, the largest, hottest group of virgins ever assembled search for intimacy, love – and maybe their first – in a tropical paradise designed just for them. For the first time, they’re free to explore their connections without judgment, allowing these sexy young singles to embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests eager to find “the one.” Who will find that special someone? And who will go home hot, bothered, and heartbroken?
Where to watch: Hulu
Honey Don't! - August 22
Universal Pictures
Honey Don't! is a dark comedy about Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator, who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church.
Where to watch: In theaters
Invasion (season 3) - August 22
Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. In season three, those perspectives collide for the first time, as the series’ main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across our planet. It will take all our heroes working together, using all their experience and expertise, to save our species. New relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered, as our international cast of characters must become a team before it’s too late.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
The Truth About Jussie Smollett? - August 22
Netflix
From RAW, the producers of Don’t F**k with Cats and Tinder Swindler, comes The Truth About Jussie Smollett?, a shocking true story of an allegedly fake story that some now say might just be a true story. Featuring interviews with police, lawyers, journalists, investigators who claim to have uncovered new evidence about the case, and with Jussie himself, this compelling documentary invites the audience to decide for themselves who is telling The Truth About Jussie Smollett?
Where to watch: Netflix
Upload (season 4) - August 25
Upload is a sci-fi comedy series from Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels, set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.
In the four-part series finale event, sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!). On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America's Most Famous Pair of Shoes - August 26
James Kirkikis/Shutterstock
In August 2005, the world’s most famous pair of shoes — a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz — was stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in her hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The case quickly made global headlines as the Grand Rapids Police Department and eventually the FBI worked to crack the case with little more than a single sequin left behind at the crime scene. For the first time, Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes goes inside the wild, fast-paced story of how the case was ultimately cracked, culminating in the slippers being sold at auction for over $28 million, the most ever for memorabilia.
Where to watch: Hulu
Eyes of Wakanda - August 27
Marvel Animation’s new action-adventure series Eyes of Wakanda follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry-out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda.
Where to watch: Disney+