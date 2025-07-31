Adult star Sean Xavier shares sexy industry tips that'll leave you gagged

Sean Xavier has seen it all.
For over ten years, the adult performer and Carnal Media model has created steamy content that his passionate fans can't get enough of.
Throughout his career, the star has learned a lot of hard lessons and has a very important tip to share with aspiring erotic entertainers.
"Tell your parents! Tell your family. Tell everyone that you love first. There will be people who are against you, your family, and the people you love. You want to make sure that they're aware that what you're about to embark into may affect them," Xavier tells PRIDE.
Along with coming out, many gay adult performers have a hard time confiding in their parents about their jobs. However, Xavier says building a strong support system is essential for making it far in such a cutthroat industry.
"It doesn't mean you need to get their approval, but you do need to let them know. Longevity in this requires support from people that love you. If you're keeping a big part of yourself hidden from the people that love you, then you can't get their support."
Safety is the most important thing for any future adult performers, so it's essential to have caring people in their corner.
"To be successful in this, you need to surround yourself with people that love you. If you already have that right now, bring them in."
Fans can follow Sean Xavier on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.