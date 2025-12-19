This steamy kiss in Pluribus has lesbians melting down

Pluribus has everything: an imaginative sci-fi plot, a flawed but relatable lesbian hero, and now a spicy kiss that has lesbian fans going absolutely feral.
Everyone might be busy talking about the hot gay sex in Heated Rivalry, but this week, lesbians are being well fed, too.
In the latest episode of the Apple TV+ series, romance author Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) — who is one of only about a dozen people left after an alien virus combines almost everyone on Earth into a hive mind — shares a kiss so steamy that fans can’t stop talking about it.
In the scene currently going viral on social media, Carol and Zosia (Karolina Wydra) crash into each other and share a kiss that will make you feel things again because not only is the show wildly entertaining, but it is also incredibly hot.
The lip bite and Carol’s breathy moans during the passionate kiss are driving lesbians wild and for good reason.
Getting the flawed lesbian hero of our dreams who also shares palpable sexual chemistry with another woman? Christmas has come early this year.
