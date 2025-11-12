9 steamiest lesbian & sapphic kisses of 2025 (so far)​

If there’s one thing we’ll never tire of, it’s seeing lesbians and sapphics kiss. It’s steamy, it’s sensual, and it’s just so very hot. Thankfully, there have been plenty of WLWs making out on our screens—both big and small—this year (not to mention some very steamy sex scenes). But some smooches rose above the rest and really made our gay little hearts pound. Some were sweet, some were spicy, some were sad, and some were even a little angry. But we loved them all so very much.
Keep scrolling to see which scenes made the list and where you can watch them lock lips for yourself.
Margaret Qualley & Aubrey Plaza in ‘Honey Don’t’
Focus Features
We have to kick off the list with what is likely the hottest lezzie kiss we’ll see all year—and that’s between Margaret Qualley’s Honey O’Donahue and Aubrey Plaza’s MG Falcone. The two team up to get to the bottom of a mysterious murder, and things quickly become hot and heavy between them. Watching Honey push MG up against the wall is enough to make your knees weak.
Where to watch: Peacock
Sophie Nélisse & Jenna Burgess in ‘Yellowjackets’
Showtimes
While there’s no shortage of lesbian kisses on Yellowjackets (there’s a reason we’re obsessed with this show, ok?), none caught us more off guard—or filled us with such dueling feelings of desire and dread—as seeing Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) and Melissa (Jenna Burgess) swapping spit in season three. We love our romance toxic, chaotic, and deadly—just the way we like it.
Where to watch: Paramount+
Ayoola Smart & Ceara Coveney in ‘Wheel of Time’
Prime Video
Fans of The Wheel of Time books have long shipped Aviendha (Ayoola Smart) and Elayne (Ceara Coveney), who were always just close friends and sister-wives on the page. So it was with great joy (and some relief) that the TV adaptation kicked that silliness to the curb and made their connection explicitly romantic a big 'ol unambiguous smooch.Where to watch: Prime Video
Malin Åkerman & Brittany Snow in ‘The Hunting Wives’
Netflix
If any show had a chokehold on the sapphics this year, it’s Netflix’s insanely soapy and lez-AF series The Hunting Wives. Why? Because all we want to do is scream at the screen while Margot (Malin Åkerman) and Sophie (Brittany Snow) get it on. The sexual chemistry was popping from the moment they met in that bathroom — and Margot immediately got naked — but the real build-up came with that first kiss during the game of spin the bottle. The kiss goes from hesitant to hungry, and we quite literally loved to see it.
Where to watch: Netflix
Tasha Smith & Jerrie Johnson in ‘Survival of the Thickest’
Netflix
There are plenty of reasons to get hooked on Survival of the Fittest — Peppermint playing Peppermint is one — but we were most charmed by the sweet queer journey Marley (Tasha Smith) has gone on. From dating men, to bi-curiosity, to embracing her full WLW identity, it’s been a joy to watch. And not just because that journey led to her making out with Jerrie Johnson, who plays her season two love interest, Daphne.Where to watch: Netflix
Louiza Aura & Gio Ventura in ‘Queens of Drama’
Altered Innocence
This French musical drama charts the careers and intersecting romantic lives of two musicians—a pop star named Mimi Madamour (Louiza Aura) and a punk singer named Billie Kohler (Gio Ventura)—over decades. Their connection is passionate, volatile, and very steamy, as evidenced by their first kiss while the two connect, spar, and smooch over their shared fandom of sapphic musicians.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
Daisy Edgar-Jones & Sasha Calle in ‘On Swift Horses’
Sony Pictures Classics
There can never be too many sapphic period films, and 2025 thankfully gives us another steamy one in On Swift Horses. The film, which features multiple queer storylines, is at its best when focused on Muriel’s (Daisy Edgar-Jones) sapphic awakening with her neighbor Sandra (Sasha Calle), which kicks off with a passionate stolen kiss.
Where to watch: Netflix
Emma Mackey & Vicky Kríeps in ‘Hot Milk’
IFC Films
If we could make one request to Hollywood for 2026, it would be for way, way, way more age-gap lesbian love stories. They’re just so hot. And if you need proof, just look to Hot Milk, which sees Sofia (Emma Mackey) embarking on a passionate romance with Ingrid (Vicky Krieps) when the two meet in Spain. While the film features many steamy moments, it’s when Ingrid comes tapping on Sofia’s window late at night that really made us purr.
Where to watch: Sundance Now
Lili Reinhart & Alyah Chanelle Scott in ‘Hal & Harper’
MUBI
While this series is primarily about a family’s trauma-bonded, loving, and sometimes toxic dynamics, Lili Reinhart stars as the titular Harper—a lesbian who is looking to make a change in her career, family, and relationship. It’s funny, sweet, and devastating. But it’s the episode focusing on the origins of her long-term relationship with Jessie (Alyah Chanelle Scott) that gave us one of our favorite kisses of the year—in a pool, no less.
Where to watch: MUBI
Kiernan Shipka & Krysten Ritter in ‘Stone Cold Fox’
Vertical Entertainment
This “be gay, do crime” film follows Fox (Kiernan Shipka), who breaks up with her drug queenpin girlfriend Goldie (Krysten Ritter) and escapes the commune she lived on—only to be pulled back in when Goldie takes extreme measures to bring her back. And after seeing them kiss, we totally get why.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video