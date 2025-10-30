11 sexiest lesbian and sapphic TV shows ever & where to stream them

With the weather beginning to cool down, it’s time for your streaming options to heat up!

As much as we love a beautiful lesbian coming-of-age story , a film that can make us laugh , or one that sweeps us away with an epic romance , sometimes you just want something hot. Something steamy. Something that’s sexy as hell. And sure, there are plenty of sexy lesbian movies out there, but sometimes you just want to really lock in.

So, we’ve put together the sexiest sapphic streaming playlist for your viewing pleasure.

From horny housewives hooking up to real-life lesbians — well, hooking up — here are the sexiest sapphic and lesbian series you can watch right now and where to stream them.

The Hunting Wives Netflix If it felt like every sapphic you knew was talking about The Hunting Wives this year, it’s because they were. This steamy, soapy series, starring Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman, took the sapphic world by storm when it dropped on Netflix, treating audiences to all the drama of conservative ladies hooking up with each other (and also doing murders). Thankfully, a second season is coming (literally). Where to watch: Netflix

The L Word The L Word Showtime This sapphic staple is a must-watch — and if you haven’t seen it yet, now’s the time. If you have, it’s definitely time for a rewatch. The series follows a group of close-knit lesbian friends (is there any other kind?) living in Los Angeles as they navigate their lives, loves, and romances — and yes, it regularly gets very steamy. Where to watch: Paramount+

The L Word Generation Q Showtime This sequel to The L Word picks up a decade later and once again dives into the trials, tribulations, and sexy, sexy times of a group of sapphics living in Los Angeles. While some of the original cast members return (Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey, and Laurel Holloman), the series also introduces a new generation of characters. Where to watch: HBO Max

The Real L Word Showtime This series, created by The L Word’s Ilene Chaiken, took the concept of the original show and turned it into a docuseries following real lesbians and sapphics living in Los Angeles. The show is every bit as dramatic, messy, enthralling, and yes, sexy as you could hope. Where to watch: Paramount+

Sense 8 Netflix So steamy and so very queer, this series created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski follows a group of eight strangers around the world who are suddenly mentally connected, allowing them to share skills — and yes, sexy times. More importantly, it features one of the hottest couples to ever grace our screens: Nomi Marks (Jamie Clayton) and Amanita Caplan (Freema Agyeman). Where to watch: Netflix

Gypsy Netflix Gypsy walked so that The Hunting Wives could run — which is to say its messy but also very, very sexy. Jean Holloway (Naomi Watts) is a therapist with serious boundary and ethical issues, becoming overly involved with her patients to the point of seducing one of their ex-girlfriends. Bad therapist, but wow, is it hot. Where to watch: Where to watch: Netflix

Lost Girl Syfy It’s a show about a bisexual succubus, so of course it’s sexy! The series follows Bo (Anna Silk), the aforementioned bisexual succubus, who is torn between her human lover Dyson (Kris Holden-Ried) and the wildly sexy Lauren (Zoie Palmer). Can you guess which team we’re on? Where to watch: Where to watch: The CW

Orange is the New Black Netflix Orange Is the New Black is another foundational sapphic series that must be seen! While it starts with the story of Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) reuniting with her former lover Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) after being sentenced to a minimum-security women’s prison, it quickly becomes an ensemble piece about the inmates, many of whom are queer, including our forever fave ship Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley) and Brook Soso (Kimiko Glenn). And no, we're still not ready to talk about it. IYKYK. Where to watch: Netflix

Lip Service BBC Three This series is essentially Scotland’s answer to The L Word, following a group of friends falling in and out of love — and in and out of bed — in Glasgow. Get ready to swoon over Sam (Ruta Gedmintas), who serves full Shane energy… but with a Scottish accent. Purr. Where to watch: Roku

Tipping the Velvet Acorn Media Okay, so this one is more of a mini-series than a full TV show, but it’s so sexy we had to include it on our list. Based on the book by Sarah Waters, it follows the sexual awakening and adventures of Nancy Astley (Rachael Stirling) in Victorian England after she falls for and runs off with the male impersonator Kitty Butler (Keeley Hawes). Where to watch: Tubi