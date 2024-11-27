20+ drag trends we should leave in 2024, according to gay Twitter — the responses are SO shady!

The library is open, and drag queens are being read for filth!
Curious drag fan Kori King took to X (formerly Twitter) today to ask, "What drag trends need to go away in 2025?"
Some people answered with constructive changes that the drag artists could make next year, like staying away from breastplates that don't match you're skin tone, being sure to glue down your wigs, and staying away from 'soft glam' makeup, but other responses were SHADY.
Although, to be fair, the OP was setting up the conversation to be diabolical by posting an old photo of RuPaul in basic makeup and a Party City-looking wig.
From people commenting "opinions about how a drag artist should do their art" should be a thing of the past to people complaining about too many drag queens not padding enough, with one person writing, the drag trend that needs to go away is "having non-corseted non-padded hog body and calling it realism," no one is holding back. The Drag Racefandom is notoriously shady, so we probably should have expected responses this brutal!
Despite how shady some commenters are being on this viral post, there are others who just want everyone to mind their own business and for 2025 to be the end of "non-drag performers contributing to drag discourse." And other people who think that the community's definition of drag is far too narrow, writing that the trend that needs to end is "thinking drag is only about looking feminine." Period.
So, regardless of whether you want to see constructive criticism about drag or love a shady read, there is a funny response for you!