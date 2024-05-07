10 ‘Drag Race’ looks that would have SLAYED the ‘Garden of Time’ Met Gala theme

Another Met Gala has come and gone. Some of the stars served , some of them left us cold, but one thing we do know is that if we want a camp and couture red carpet there should be more drag artists on the scene — and we have some ideas of who it should be.

But first things first, this year’s theme was “The Garden of Time,” which was based on J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story, the story follows Count Axel and his wife who spend their time listening to Mozart in thier garden of crystal flowers, all the while an army is approaching from the distance. The Count can slow their advance by plucking the flowers but eventually, they are all gone and time runs out. Bleak.

How did attendees interpret the theme? With flowers of course! Which is also a popular theme we’ve seen on the main stage over the years. Naturally, we couldn’t help but reflect on some of our favorite, and most striking floral looks over the years. Here are the top 10 we plucked from Drag Race herstory.

Q (Season 16) Courtesy of World of Wonder

A'keria C. Davenport ('All Stars' 6)

Sapphira Cristál (Season 16) See on Instagram

Valentina (Season 9)

Danny Beard ('Drag Race UK', season 4) See on Instagram

Nymphia Wind (Season 16) See on Instagram

Sasha Velour (Season 10)

Bebe Zahara Benet ('All Stars' 3)

Yvie Oddly (‘All Stars’ 7)