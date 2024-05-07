Scroll To Top
10 ‘Drag Race’ looks that would have SLAYED the ‘Garden of Time’ Met Gala theme

Q, Valentina, Akeria C Davenport
Courtesy of World of Wonder

The A-Listers did their thing, but these Drag Race girlies already done had theirses.

rachiepants

Another Met Gala has come and gone. Some of the stars served, some of them left us cold, but one thing we do know is that if we want a camp and couture red carpet there should be more drag artists on the scene — and we have some ideas of who it should be.

But first things first, this year’s theme was “The Garden of Time,” which was based on J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story, the story follows Count Axel and his wife who spend their time listening to Mozart in thier garden of crystal flowers, all the while an army is approaching from the distance. The Count can slow their advance by plucking the flowers but eventually, they are all gone and time runs out. Bleak.

How did attendees interpret the theme? With flowers of course! Which is also a popular theme we’ve seen on the main stage over the years. Naturally, we couldn’t help but reflect on some of our favorite, and most striking floral looks over the years. Here are the top 10 we plucked from Drag Race herstory.

Q (Season 16)

Q

Courtesy of World of Wonder

A'keria C. Davenport ('All Stars' 6)

Sapphira Cristál (Season 16)

Valentina (Season 9)

Danny Beard ('Drag Race UK', season 4)

Nymphia Wind (Season 16)

Sasha Velour (Season 10)

Bebe Zahara Benet ('All Stars' 3)

Yvie Oddly (‘All Stars’ 7)

Charity Kase (‘Drag Race UK’, season 3)

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

