Meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World season two

Meet the queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World’ season two

Why are you gagging so?

Today World of Wonder revealed the sickening international cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World season two and we simply cannot wait to see how this turns out.

Once again Mother Ru has invited some of the best of the best glamazons from around the globe back to compete for the oh-so-coveted title of Queen of the Mothertucking World. Oh, and that’s not all. For the first-time UK drag herstory, the winning queen will also be taking home a cash prize!

RuPaul will be leading the judges' table with her very best Judy, Michelle Visage, at her side. Rounding out the table are of course national treasures Graham Norton and Alan Carr. Each week they will also be joined by a bevy of superstar guest judges and celebrity cameos.

So, who will be headed back to the mainstage to battle it out for the title, crown, and cash when the show premieres on Friday, February 9th on WOW Presents Plus? Here’s the stunning cast of season 2!

Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha (Drag Race España Season 1)

Choriza May (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3)

Gothy Kendoll (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 1)

Hannah Conda (RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 2)

Jonbers Blonde (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 4)

Keta Minaj (Drag Race Holland Season 2)

La Grande Dame (Drag Race France Season 1)

Marina Summers (Drag Race Philippines Season 1)

Mayhem Miller (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 & RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5)

Scarlet Envy (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 & RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6)

Tia Kofi (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2)

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

