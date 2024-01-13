Meet the queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World’ season two

Baby, this is world war!

Today World of Wonder revealed the sickening international cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World season two and we simply cannot wait to see how this turns out.

Once again Mother Ru has invited some of the best of the best glamazons from around the globe back to compete for the oh-so-coveted title of Queen of the Mothertucking World. Oh, and that’s not all. For the first-time UK drag herstory, the winning queen will also be taking home a cash prize!

RuPaul will be leading the judges' table with her very best Judy, Michelle Visage, at her side. Rounding out the table are of course national treasures Graham Norton and Alan Carr. Each week they will also be joined by a bevy of superstar guest judges and celebrity cameos.

So, who will be headed back to the mainstage to battle it out for the title, crown, and cash when the show premieres on Friday, February 9th on WOW Presents Plus? Here’s the stunning cast of season 2!

Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha (Drag Race España Season 1) See on Instagram

Choriza May (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3) See on Instagram

Gothy Kendoll (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 1) See on Instagram

Hannah Conda (RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 2)

Jonbers Blonde (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 4) See on Instagram

Keta Minaj (Drag Race Holland Season 2) See on Instagram

La Grande Dame (Drag Race France Season 1) See on Instagram

Marina Summers (Drag Race Philippines Season 1) See on Instagram

Mayhem Miller (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 & RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5) See on Instagram

Scarlet Envy (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 & RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6) See on Instagram