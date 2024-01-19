DragCon UK 2024: Michelle Visage announces 'UK vs the World' S2 cast

The royal return of ’UK vs the World’!
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
11 queens are returning to compete on the second-ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World.
This cast of queens includes Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha, Choriza May, Gothy Kendoll, Hannah Conda, Jonbers Blonde, Keta Minaj, La Grande Dame, Marina Summers, Mayhem Miller, Scarlet Envy, and Tia Kofi. From former finalists to first-outs to fan-favorites, this season has queens representing several countries around the world where the Drag Race franchise is now present. The official announcement of this cast took place at DragCon UK 2024.
Scroll through to see the DragCon UK 2024 announcement of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World season 2 — which premieres February 9 on WOW Presents Plus.
Marina Summers
Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha
Choriza May
Jonbers Blonde
Keta Minaj
Hannah Conda
Tia Kofi
Scarlet Envy
La Grande Dame
Mayhem Miller
