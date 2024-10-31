Did 'Drag Race UK' star Jonbers Blonde go from twink to twunk? See the photo that has fans buzzing

Twink to twunk or twink to catfish?

That's the question on fans' minds after Drag Race UK star Jonbers Blonde posted a shirtless selfie to her Instagram Story that looked so different from her normal pics that many fans were left wondering if it was really her.

Over the weekend, the season four queen showed off her new gym gains with a photo captioned, "So angry at going to the gym but apparently it's working."

The photo in question doesn't just give fans a peek at her newly acquired muscles, but her face also looks so different that some people thought the photo was a totally different person.

Yesterday, Jonbers responded to fan speculation, pointing out that some recent plastic surgery could explain the confusion. "Y'all are 'funny,' that picture from the weekend is me. I haven't hid anything – I had my nose done in January and have been very open about it," she wrote on X.

The queen then posted a screenshot of the before and after photo along with a comment calling Jonbers out for catfishing, writing, "Keep sending them, it's all MOI," adding, "Sorry about it." While some fans still questioned her new look, others were clearly loving Jonbers' new gym bod. "Tell em daddy blonde," one person commented, while another wrote, "Gained a couple pounds plus muscle. Went from twink to hunk, congrats on progress xx."