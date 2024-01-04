Will a New York City queen take home the 'Drag Race' season 16 crown?

To quote Yuhua Hamasaki... FIVE NEW YORK GIRLS?!
instagram @upuntil.dawn @xunamimuse @66wind99
The Big Apple is making a splash yet again on RuPaul's Drag Race!
With five sickening queens from New York City competing on season 16 of the hit reality competition show, RuPaul could likely crown another competitor from the Empire State.
Every style of drag is represented from New York as Dawn, Nymphia Wind, Megami, Xunami Muse, and Plasma are all bringing their own unique skill sets to try and win the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar."
Scroll below to see what each NYC contestant had to say about representing their city on the main stage of RuPaul's Drag Race. Don't forget... the new season premieres this Friday on MTV.
Dawn
The self-described "ethereal elf goddess of Brooklyn,” Dawn is a fitting name for a queen who often stays up late enough to see the sunrise. Designing and constructing almost all of her eccentric looks, this kooky and artistic queen always brings a story when she hits the stage.
Dawn is thrilled to be one of the lucky queens representing the Big Apple and competing on season 16.
"It's so exciting. Honestly, I think it's overdue just because the last couple seasons there's only been getting one or two of us. Listen, New York City has so much amazing drag. We're sickening! You're not getting five or six of the same entertainer. Every single one of us does such different drag. Plasma's theater, Xunami's a model, Megami's cosplay, Nymphia's a freak, I'm a freak... you're getting a little bit of everything," Dawn tells PRIDE.
Nymphia Wind
Banana Time! RuPaul’s Drag Race's first queen to hail from Taiwan, Nymphia came to the United States to build on her massive fanbase of “Banana Believers” a term given to her fans thanks to her signature color yellow, and penchant for the absurd.
Inspired by Asian culture, art, and tradition, Nymphia is ready to bring her own NYC flare to the competition.
"It's been a wild ride. Hopefully, I don't disappoint my fans and I inspire them to be beautiful, be themselves, and come out to their parents. A lot of Asian children are so scared of their Asian parents because Asian parents are known to be very strict and traditional. Hopefully, I can plant a little seed to let them know that drag can be a career," Nymphia says.
Megami
This self-proclaimed “geek-chic" queen started doing drag as a cosplayer at conventions such as Comic-Con, and from there incorporated high fashion into her characterful designs.
Proudly claiming Nuyorican culture, Megami means “Goddess” in Japanese, and this creative force is bringing her own form of NYC representation to Drag Race.
"I am one of the few people who's a born and raised New Yorker. I've been here my whole life and getting to represent my hometown is always an amazing thing. I love New York drag so much. It is truly the best drag in the world. I can't throw a drink in a gay bar without hitting 20 drag queens. Everyone comes here and that really forces everyone else to be better, so I'm so honored to be representing Brooklyn," Megami says.
Xunami Muse
This self-described "knock-off Naomi Campbell" is the supermodel of the season. Originally from Colón, Panama, Xunami moved to New York City, where Drag Race superstar Kandy Muse became her drag mother.
Signed with a modeling agency in New York, Muse is ready to bring the crown home to her drag family.
"It is so exciting. I'm going to do the best thing I know how to do, which is have fun and share my energy in any room I go into. I'm super excited to get to share the things that people like about me with the world," Muse shares.
Plasma
Straight out of Old Hollywood, this vintage-inspired femme fatale leaves all of the boys hot and bothered. Raised listening to Julie Andrews, Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand, Plasma channeled her love for divas into drag.
Bringing her BFA in Musical Theatre Performance to the werkroom, this queen is ready to channel Broadway on RuPaul's Drag Race.
"I've been doing drag in New York for less than three years. There's some girls who would give anything to be in my size ten women's pumps. The responsibility to represent New York City does not come lightly and it does not come for free. I have never seen better drag in my entire life. I feel honored and humbled to witness some of the greatest artistry I've ever seen on television. Period," Plasma says.