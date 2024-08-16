Queen Priyanka is showing more skin & embracing her sexuality on new album 'Devastatia'

What's her name?!

Queen Priyanka is stepping into her womanhood by elevating her music career to another level.

After receiving critical acclaim with her debut singles following her win on Canada's Drag Race, this super queen is ready to step into pop music stardom on her first record Devastatia.

"These songs are going to change my life, because they're just so good. They also have heart to them too. The meaning behind them is a lot deeper, because I like it deep," Priyanka tells PRIDE.

Speaking of liking it deep, Priyanka is also touching on important themes of sexuality and body positivity throughout her impressive body of work.

"I want to show more skin! Her ass is out and she doesn't give a f*ck. It's about people owning the skin they're in, especially being a dark skin girl. There's so many things I'm in my head about. I feel more sexually liberated for just showing more of my ass!"

This next chapter truly separates the queen from the rest as she's continuing to carve her own lane not just in the world of drag, but in music overall.

"It's real pop girl status and we all knew it! We all knew it was going happen. Now, it's the evolution. I hope that people feel inspired and they dance. That's all I want."

Devastatia drops next Friday. To see the full interview with Queen Priyanka, check out the video at the top.