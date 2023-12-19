Trinity The Tuck Reveals Where She Stands With Luxx Noir London

This tuck certainly has teeth.

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race have loved watching Trinity The Tuck compete three times on the hit show and its popular spin-off All Stars, where she took home the crown on All Stars 4.

Tuck's last appearance on Drag Race was All Stars 7, but she hasn't slowed down one bit since she left the werkroom.

Since then, the queen has toured the world on a slew of hit productions, filmed a movie in South Africa, and even dropped a new Christmas album and book.

"It's been so fun to get into the holiday spirit. It's refreshing. I'm excited for the season," Trinity tells PRIDE.





The Drag Race legend is currently on tour with a slew of other fan-favorite queens as part of A Drag Queen Christmas, but Trinity isn't on the best terms with everyone on the cast. Luxx Noir London is one of the queens currently touring with Trinity and fans will remember the two's heated exchange that took place earlier this year on X (formerly Twitter). However, it seems that the holiday spirit has brought these two together as it looks like there is no hard feelings between the queens. "I wasn't sure if I was going to like touring with them, because I've never met them before and haven't talked to them since, but surprisingly, [they're] super sweet. I'm enjoying their company. We had our words and we moved on."