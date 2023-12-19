Trinity The Tuck Reveals Where She Stands With Luxx Noir London
The RuPaul's Drag Race legend is spilling all the tea in a new interview with PRIDE.
This tuck certainly has teeth.
Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race have loved watching Trinity The Tuck compete three times on the hit show and its popular spin-off All Stars, where she took home the crown on All Stars 4.
Tuck's last appearance on Drag Race was All Stars 7, but she hasn't slowed down one bit since she left the werkroom.
Since then, the queen has toured the world on a slew of hit productions, filmed a movie in South Africa, and even dropped a new Christmas album and book.
"It's been so fun to get into the holiday spirit. It's refreshing. I'm excited for the season," Trinity tells PRIDE.
The Drag Race legend is currently on tour with a slew of other fan-favorite queens as part of A Drag Queen Christmas, but Trinity isn't on the best terms with everyone on the cast.
Luxx Noir London is one of the queens currently touring with Trinity and fans will remember the two's heated exchange that took place earlier this year on X (formerly Twitter).
However, it seems that the holiday spirit has brought these two together as it looks like there is no hard feelings between the queens.
"I wasn't sure if I was going to like touring with them, because I've never met them before and haven't talked to them since, but surprisingly, [they're] super sweet. I'm enjoying their company. We had our words and we moved on."
Speaking of holiday spirit, Trinity is blessing the gays with multiple Christmas stocking stuffers this year.
The queen dropped her new album Trinity The Tuck Ruins Christmas: The Musical, which features songs with Alaska Thunderf*ck, Jimbo, Manila Luzon, Aria B. Cassadine, Ginger Minj, and Kylie Sonique Love. This project also has an accompanying book titled Trinity Ruins Christmas: The Chronicles Of Sister Mary Kuntz.
"This project was the perfect thing for the holidays. In spite of what the story is, this is my favorite time of year. You have to listen to it from start to finish because it literally tells a story. It's basically an updated drag version of Scrooge. Trinity is Scrooge! The whole thing is narrated by Sister Mary Kuntz from season nine."
One thing that can't be denied about Trinity is the fact that she's worked incredibly hard since her early drag days and continues to reinvent herself. Her success is a reflection of that.
"I've gotten nothing but fabulous feedback from everyone. I expected all of this! If you want something to happen, you have to put it out there into existence and make it happen. If you sit around and wait for opportunities to come to you, they'll never come to you. If you work hard, your hard work will pay off.
Trinity Ruins Christmas: The Musical is available now on all platforms. To see the full interview with Trinity The Tuck, check out the video above.
