'We're Here' is back with a brand new cast of queens, check out the first look images now

Sasha Velour, Latrice Royale, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall
Courtesy of World of Wonder

Sasha Velour, Jaida Essence Hall, Priyanka, and Latrice Royale are here, queer, and ready to change some lives.

rachiepants

Sasha Velour, Jaida Essence Hall, Priyanka, and Latrice Royale are ready to say, ‘We’re here!’

After three beautiful, hilarious, and literally life-changing seasons of the hit HBO seriesWe’re Here, Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka are passing the torch to a new set of queens to carry on their mission of bringing love, acceptance, and drag to the parts of small-town America that need them most.

This time around Sasha, Priyanka, Jaida, and Latrice Royale, will be heading to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as in surrounding towns, to face head-on the impact of the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and the effect it has had on the community. It's brave, bold, and necessary to never turn a blind eye to to the rising tide of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment and legislation all around the country right now, and is a reminder of the profundity of the show's title. We do exist, we are everywhere, and we have a right to be there.

While Sasha, Jaida, Priyanka and Latrice are certainly doing good work, they will of course also be looking incredible while they do it — as we see in these first-look images. While the lewks are inspiring for thier artistic merit, they are much more than simply aesthetics. Their vibrancy, flamboyancy, and visibility make them not just a fashion statement, but a political one.

So how long do we have to wait to see the new season? Not long at all. The Emmy, Peabody, and GLAAD award-winning unscripted series returns for its six-episode fourth season on April 26 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Keep scrolling for a first-look sneak peek

Courtesy of HBO

Courtesy of HBO

Courtesy of HBO

Courtesy of HBO

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

