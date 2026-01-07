Lesbian soccer star Esther González is officially a mom and shares sweet photos

Women’s soccer just got a new fan!
Congratulations are in order for Spanish soccer star Esther González, who just welcomed her first child with wife Estefanía Cruz.
Cruz posted a birth announcement on Instagram on January 6, which included a carousel of photos of the new baby holding her finger, a photo of one of the women holding the baby, and photos at the hospital prior to giving birth.
“On a cloud. @esthergonzalez THANK YOU. For putting the layer on you and for multiplying the love,” she wrote in the caption in Spanish.
González first announced she and her wife were expecting back in August when she posted a video on Instagram that showed the baby’s sonogram and photos of González holding her wife’s belly, along with the caption, “January 2026.”
The Gotham FC forward is also set to take to the pitch for the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup in England, where Gotham FC will be playing two matches starting on January 26.