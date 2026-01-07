Lesbian soccer star Esther González is officially a mom and shares sweet photos

Kerr shared photos of what fans have dubbed “soccer’s royal wedding” on Instagram, including two photos of the happy couple together on the day the wedding bells rang, with the caption, "Wifey."

The first photo shows the lovebirds sharing a kiss, with Mewis in a white wedding gown and Kerr in a black tuxedo. The second shot features Mewis in a party dress riding on her new wife’s shoulders during their reception that lasted into the night.

The couple’s son, Jagger, who was born in May, walked Kerr down the aisle wearing a matching black suit.

Matildas players Steph Catley, Alanna Kennedy, Emily van Egmond, Caitlin Foord, and Mackenzie Arnold, as well as Irish footballer Katie McCabe, all joined in the festivities to celebrate Kerr and Mewis’s wedding.

“We wanted it to feel warm and fun with lots of good food and comfort,” the couple told Vogue Australia . “Oh, and it’s New Year’s Eve, so we wanted it to be a great party.”

Kerr, captain of the Australian women’s national football team and a striker for Chelsea, and Mewis, midfielder for the United States national team and West Ham United, knew each other from the football world, but officially started dating after they began flirting with each other over social media in 2019.

It wasn’t until the two shared a hug on the pitch after Mewis beat Kerr at the Tokyo Olympics that rumors started swirling about their romance. Soon after, Kerr officially hard-launched their relationship when she posted a photo of the couple kissing on Instagram, and then they announced their engagement in November 2023 on Instagram after Kerr proposed to Mewis.

“We didn’t expect it to look so perfect and beautiful … It was exactly what we imagined and more,” Mewis said of her special day. "Seeing each other for the first time down the aisle – it was the most special moment.”