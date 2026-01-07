Skip to content
Lesbian soccer star Esther González is officially a mom and shares sweet photos

She can now add motherhood to her long list of accomplishments!

Esther Gonzálezm holding up a UEFA Women's Nations League trophy

Esther González

Diego Souto/Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerJanuary 07 2026 / 1:41 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Women’s soccer just got a new fan!

Congratulations are in order for Spanish soccer star Esther González, who just welcomed her first child with wife Estefanía Cruz.

Cruz posted a birth announcement on Instagram on January 6, which included a carousel of photos of the new baby holding her finger, a photo of one of the women holding the baby, and photos at the hospital prior to giving birth.

“On a cloud. @esthergonzalez THANK YOU. For putting the layer on you and for multiplying the love,” she wrote in the caption in Spanish.

González first announced she and her wife were expecting back in August when she posted a video on Instagram that showed the baby’s sonogram and photos of González holding her wife’s belly, along with the caption, “January 2026.”

The Gotham FC forward is also set to take to the pitch for the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup in England, where Gotham FC will be playing two matches starting on January 26.

