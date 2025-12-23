Soccer stars Rafaelle Souza and Halie Mace are engaged & the video is so adorable

Soccer stars Rafaelle Souza and Halie Mace are engaged!
The two Orlando Pride teammates announced that they are headed for wedded bliss with a sweet video of Souza getting down on one knee and proposing to Mace in her home country of Brazil.
The Instagram post featured a video of Souza surprising Mace with a proposal and the two women kissing and showing off the engagement ring, alongside a caption where Mace jokingly asked, “Am I half Brazilian now?"
The couple used to play on opposing teams, with Mace spending five seasons with the Kansas City Current before joining Souza in Orlando as a free agent earlier this month.
Souza has been with the Pride since 2023, and now both women are defenders for the team.