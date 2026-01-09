All 6 queer players on Canada's Olympic women's hockey team

Men’s hockey might not have any out queer players, but the women's teams never disappoint.

Team Canada just announced the roster for their Olympic women’s hockey team, and it is stacked with out queer players all hailing from teams in the PWHL.

The Paris Olympics in 2024 had 193 out LGBTQ+ athletes , and this year, Team Canada is doing their part to ensure that number is just as high in Italy.

Team U.S. may only have three out lesbian and sapphic hockey players, but Team Canada managed to double that number, including wives Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey, who will be a force to be reckoned with.

The XXV Winter Olympic Games will be held in Milano Cortina, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026.

Marie-Philip Poulin See on Instagram Montreal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin is known as “Captain Clutch” for a reason. She has scored crucial goals in the four Olympic finals she’s been a part of, winning three gold medals and a silver. She is the only hockey player, male or female, to score in four Olympic gold medal games. MPP, as she’s affectionately known by fans, is married to her Victoire and Team Canada teammate Laura Stacey.

Laura Stacey See on Instagram Montreal Victoire star Laura Stacey is headed to the Olympics for the third time after taking home a silver medal in 2018 and gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where she scored four goals and two assists. Stacey is married to her Victoire and Team Canada teammate Marie-Philip Poulin.

Emerance Maschmeyer See on Instagram Goalie Emerance Maschmeyer joined the brand new expansion team, the Vancouver Goldeneyes, for the 2025-26 season and is now set to play at her second Olympics after taking home a gold medal in 2022. She married her former Team Canada teammate Geneviève Lacasse in 2023, and the two now share a son named Beckham.

Emily Clark See on Instagram This will mark Ottawa Charge star Emily Clark’s third time at the Winter Olympics, having taken home silver in 2018 and gold in 2022, where she recorded two goals and one assist.

Erin Ambrose See on Instagram Erin Ambrose is the third player on the Montreal Victoire who is headed for the Winter Olympics. In 2022, she helped win the gold medal for Team Canada, where her four goals were the most made by a defensive player in the tournament. Ambrose came out as queer in 2020 in a piece she wrote about her mental health for Hockey Canada.