Gryffin Teases New Music As He Returns To EDC Orlando

Gryffin knows how to make us feel good.

The world-renowned DJ is ready to infuse all of his bangers with some new tracks during his upcoming set at EDC Orlando.

Gryffin is just one of the headliners this weekend, as The Chainsmokers, Armin van Buuren, Kaskade, Anabel Englund, and many more will be performing songs that ravers will absolutely love.

Ahead of his opening set under the electric sky, Gryffin caught up with PRIDE to chat about his iconic bops, new music, and career achievements this year.

Congratulations on joining the epic lineup for EDC Orlando! You're no stranger to headlining EDC in the past, so how excited are you to perform this year?

I’m so excited to be at EDC Orlando this year! I haven't played this festival since 2018 so I’m stoked to see how it’s grown over the years. It’s always a good time performing in Orlando.

Fans are so excited to see you perform under the electric sky. What should fans expect at your set?

Fans can expect a set full of energy and nostalgia but also a possible tease of some unreleased music.

You released some amazing new music last year. Will you be infusing your latest work into your set?

Thank you! Definitely. I love playing out all my records to see how my fans react to them and even introduce some of the newer ones to people that may not have heard them.

You have so many iconic songs in your discography. What top two songs do you love to perform the most?

Oh boy this is tough. I would say my favorite two would be “Feel Good” and “Tie Me Down.” The energy when playing these two records is always unmatched. Listening to all my fans sing every single word to "Tie Me Down," at the top of their lungs, every time, will never get old. I also have a new record that I’ve really enjoyed playing out because the reaction has been so good but more on that later.

You also do an excellent job infusing some other legendary EDM songs in your sets. Which artists have you been inspired by lately?

I grew up listening to bands like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Sublime so they inspired me to start playing instruments and have always inspired me in my career. As of recent, I’ve been very inspired by a new crop of producers that have been crushing it like BUNT, Disco Lines, and Knock2.

I know you're always working on new music, so is there anything you can tease us about?

I must say, I have been working on tons of new music this year. Again, you mayyy hear some during my EDC set this Friday.

I'm a Vegas local, so I've seen you perform at Encore Beach Club a handful of times and it's always a blast. How much fun are you having while performing in Vegas?



Oh nice! Performing at my Wynn residency in Vegas is always a blast. Each show is always different, and it’s Vegas so it’s just one big party.

For people who haven't seen one of your Vegas sets, how would you say they stand out from your other shows?

My Vegas shows are a bit longer and more of a quick mixing set versus my headline shows or festivals where I’ll play out my full records. I also include a lot of mashups and remixes of more commercial records because Vegas loves their sing-a-longs.

Last question... 2023 is almost wrapped up. What's been an amazing memory that you made this year?

I would say my most recent achievement I’m pretty proud of would be my double headline at Red Rocks last week. Red Rocks is one of my favorite venues in the world and it is always so surreal and special to play a show there. I’m also super proud to be back in my home city of San Francisco this weekend for two sold out shows at Bill Graham! My first hometown show in over four years.

To learn more about EDC Orlando, check out the website here.