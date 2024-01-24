Scroll To Top
25 steamy pics of 'Canada's Drag Race' winner Venus out of drag that will send you into orbit

She woke up like this, indeed...

@andrewjstillman


Canada's Drag Race crowned their new queen Venus after an iconic season full of some fierce competition. Her win marks her as the first Metis two-spirit person to take the crown and she very much earned that crown.

Oh, and she's also, like, really hot in or out of drag.

Venus gave us all the personality during her run on the show, which continues to translate into her online persona both in and out of drag.

Keep scrolling to take a look at some of the sexiest pics of this queen out of drag, and be sure to give her profile a follow so you can check out all of the pics that were too NSFW to post here.

