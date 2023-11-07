15 Steamy Photos Of Sizzling Hot 'Élite' Star Alex Pastrana

He's the sexy villain we love to hate!
Alex Pastrana may play a villain on Netflix’s hit teen drama Élite, but his natural charisma and stunning good looks make us want to try and tame this bad boy. For the last two seasons of the Spanish-language fan favorite, the 31-year-old actor has been killing it playing abusive boyfriend Raul. “He’s this villain who doesn’t have a good side,” Pastrana said of his character in an interview with Pop Culturist. “I liked that though because I wanted to show this abusive, toxic relationship to teenage audiences without romanticizing it.”
Pastrana was born in Venezuela, but raised in Spain and attended the prestigious acting school Estudio Corazza. His first onscreen role was for the 2022 Spanish film Under Her Control. He was then noticed by Netflix who cast him as Ulysses in the Spanish thriller series Welcome to Eden before the streaming giant hired him to play the despicable Raul in the six season of Élite.
Élite season 7 just premiered on October 20 so you can catch every episode of the new season on Netflix now and watch Pastrana do truly reprehensible things all while looking like a million bucks!
Keep scrolling to see sexy photos of Alex Pastrana and be sure to follow him on Instagram at @alexpastrana.