The press tour for We Live in Time is off to one heck of a start!

An interview with stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh is already going viral, thanks to a combination of their banter and a revelation made by the former Amazing Spider-Man actor.

The two were initially chatting with AP about the carousel horse from a still image of the film that turned into a viral meme.

"Some of my favorite ones, I have saved," Garfield said, pulling his phone out of his pocket before thinking better of it. "Actually, I'm not going to open my photos right now." "What's on your photos?" Pugh asked. "Just lots of dick pics," he replied, quickly clarifying: "My own. Cut this out."

Fans ultimately couldn't decide which bit of the interview was more charming — the chemistry between the two actors, their obsession with the meme, Garfield's claim that his phone is filled with steamy pics of himself, or the reaction of "a nearby publicist."

But one thing everyone did seem eager to agree on was that they would love to get their hands on Garfield's phone. Just for a second.

We Live in Time isn't hitting theaters until October 11, so hopefully we've got another month of Garfield and Pugh giving interviews like this one. The internet clamors for it!



