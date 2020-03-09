The Final Black Widow Trailer Has Us Gay Screaming in Excitement

The final look at the upcoming standalone Black Widow movie was just released earlier today, and after seeing all the action, explosions, and sheer badassery, it's safe to say our inner nerdy gays are screaming in joy because of how excited they are!

Here's what we know about the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far:

Oscar-nominated trans, Asian, tree actress Scarlett Johansson is back in the titular role, and from the looks of it, she's taking no prisoners.

We also get to see more of fellow Oscar nominee and Little Women star Florence Pugh, and after witnessing her take out some bad guys with some spins and kicks, we immediately have no choice but to stan.

Acting legend and star of beloved queer titles like The Favourite and Disobedience Rachel Weisz further cements her icon status with this move alone.

And Stranger Things star David Harbour continues to be daddy.

Although a mysterious new villain (Taskmaster) might be ready to take that title away from him.

Whew.

Watch the epic final trailer for Black Widow—which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1—in the video below!