Tom Holland's sexy & tight Spider-Man suit is making gays go feral

Our Spidey senses are tingling!
Tom Holland is gearing up for his highly anticipated return to the big screen in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Lucky fans in the streets of Glasgow, Scotland got to see Holland rocking his brand new Spider-Man suit over the weekend as filming officially began on Friday.
Thankfully, cameras captured the Hollywood hunk in his element and as he waved to fans watching nearby. People went feral for the photos as they began circulating online, so check out some of the hilarious reactions below!