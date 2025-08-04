Tom Holland's sexy & tight Spider-Man suit is making gays go feral

It all started when posts started cropping up on social media earlier this week that accused Pascal of “groping” his costars during press tours and red carpet events.

Overnight, the discourse on X went from Pascal being everyone’s favorite daddy to him being criticized for using his social anxiety as an excuse to be too touchy-feely and overly familiar with his female co-stars.

And, of course, when you trace the bizarre trend back to its origin, there is an anti-trans “activist” at its heart. Anti-trans bully Posie Parker, otherwise known as Kellie-Jay Keen Minshull, captioned a clip of Pascal holding Fantasist Four co-star Vanessa Kirby’s arm and placing a hand on her hip, “He never gets the anxiety gropes around men, does he?!”

This is likely a targeted attack because Pascal has a trans sister he is supportive of, is a vocal trans ally who regularly stands up to anti-trans celebrities like J.K. Rowling, and has been seen wearing a “Protect the Dolls” T-shirt in public. Since her post on July 23, countless accounts on X have parroted this false narrative about Pascal using anxiety as an excuse to mistreat the women he works with.

Parker has clearly never seen the way Pascal interacts with male co-stars. From snuggling with Oscar Isaac to his bromance with Paul Mescal, Pascal is just as affectionate with men as he is with women. His co-stars are just as lovey-dovey with Pascal, too. Kirby can be seen caressing his neck while on the Fantastic Four press tour; there are photos of Issac holding Pascal like he's a baby and another where he is kissing Pascal on the cheek.

People on social media have also tried to claim that the women look like they are cringing away from Pascal when he touches them, but that doesn’t jive with the actual video footage or what countless co-stars have said about him in interviews. Even Kirby has defended Pascal touching her on the red carpet, "He does have anxiety, and he's been open about it... but the way he holds your hand or anchors you? That's him being protective, not anxious."

And despite what right-wing trolls on social media want you to believe, physical touch isn’t sexual harassment when there is consent. There may still be a bizarre number of negative posts on X, but people have started defending Pascal and calling out the weirdos who don’t seem to understand that you can touch a woman without it being sexual.

"They’re trying to make it illegal for women to have a gay best friend'

"pedro pascal is physically affectionate with the women around him without sexualising it and most men just can't comprehend that because THEY sexualise every interaction they have with any woman"

"Women are okay with you touching them with permission. This is not that difficult to understand if you aren't a terminally online radical"