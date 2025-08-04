 
Tom Holland's sexy & tight Spider-Man suit is making gays go feral

The heartthrob is looking better than ever in his signature Marvel outfit.

Tom Holland at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishAugust 04 2025 / 4:17 PM
Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Our Spidey senses are tingling!

Tom Holland is gearing up for his highly anticipated return to the big screen in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Lucky fans in the streets of Glasgow, Scotland got to see Holland rocking his brand new Spider-Man suit over the weekend as filming officially began on Friday.

Thankfully, cameras captured the Hollywood hunk in his element and as he waved to fans watching nearby. People went feral for the photos as they began circulating online, so check out some of the hilarious reactions below!


