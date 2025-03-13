Search form

Antoni Porowski strips down and shows off his sexy physique in Out Magazine photoshoot

The Queer Eye star is loving the skin he's in.

rickycornish

We all could use a taste of Antoni Porowski.

The Emmy-winning host of Queer Eye is living his best life as Out Magazine's latest digital cover star.

Not only does Porowski spill the tea on his brand new National Geographic show No Taste Like Home, but the sizzling photos also include some of the model's favorite hobbies that showcase who he really is at his core.

"I would describe my personal style as comfort first. I always try to incorporate like at least one or two vintage pieces. Anything that's like nostalgic of like '90s campaigns. An old vintage T shirt is like my security blanket, I would say," Porowski tells Out.

Porowski also dished on his past relationships and why he's such an old-school romantic at heart.

"I’m a relationship guy through and through. I love meeting the family, the friends, getting to know each other, learning the conflict points, and how to meld, and not to, and all the nuances of it. I’m a f***ing hopeless romantic. The best relationships that I’ve had have really been, and this might sound trite, but they really happened when I wasn’t looking for them. And so I’m trying to do just that."

Fans can check out BTS from the Out Magazine photoshoot in the video above and enjoy the gorgeous spread here.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

