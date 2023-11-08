10 'Bachelor' Stars Who Came Out As LGBTQ+

Over the years, a few contestants from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise – a.k.a. the Bachelor Nation franchise – have come out as being a part of the LBGTQ+ community.
While it’s become more common for Bachelor stars to come out of the closet in recent years, it’s still pretty rare for contestants from the flagship US franchise to disclose that they identify somewhere in the queer spectrum. Thankfully, we’ve been slowly seeing some progress and more representation on the show, but most of these coming-out stories are still shared after these contestants are done with their time in the series.
Scroll through to find out which stars from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have come out as LGBTQ+ over the years.
Gabby Windey
ABC
Gabby Windey is one of the latest Bachelor stars to come out as being a part of the LGBTQ+ community. She first competed on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor and then became one of two leads for The Bachelorette season 19. In August 2023, Windey announced on Instagram that she was dating comedian Robby Hoffman.
Colton Underwood
ABC
Colton Underwood is the only leading man to come out as gay in the history of The Bachelor franchise. He was the lead of season 23, which aired in January 2019. Then, in April 2021, Underwood came out as gay on Good Morning America and announced his Netflix docu-series Coming Out Colton.
Kaitlyn Bristowe
ABC
Kaitlyn Bristowe is one of the biggest stars in Bachelor Nation history. She first became a reality TV superstar during Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, and went on to lead her own season of The Bachelorette right after. During a May 2023 episode of Out & About, Bristowe revealed that she actually came out as bisexual prior to even going on the show.
Demi Burnett
ABC
Unlike most of the other Bachelor alumni who disclosed their LGBTQ+ sexuality after appearing on the show, Demi Burnett actually came out as bisexual while filming season six of Bachelor in Paradise. She originally competed on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, and then came back for BIP season seven.
Alexa Caves
ABC
Alexa Caves, who competed on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, announced that she considers her sexuality to be “fluid” (via People). The Bachelor alum also noted that she’s been with both men and women in the past.
Becca Tilley
ABC
Becca Tilley first competed on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, where she finished as the runner-up. A year later, Tilley returned for Ben Higgins’ season, but was eliminated in week seven. In May 2022, Tilley confirmed in an X post that she had been dating Hayley Kiyoko for four years after her last time filming The Bachelor.
Jaimi King
ABC
Jaimi King made her reality TV debut on The Bachelor season 21, which was led by Nick Viall. She also competed on Bachelor in Paradise season four. She is widely considered one of the first Bachelor Nation alumni to come out as bisexual, disclosing her sexuality as far back as September 2017 in an interview with Refinery29.
Elizabeth Corrigan
ABC
Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor introduced fans to Elizabeth Corrigan, who was unfortunately eliminated in week three. A few months after the season premiered, in June 2022, Corrigan came out as bisexual via Instagram. Quite a happy Pride Month, indeed!
Jasmine Goode
ABC
Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor also introduced fans to Jasmine Goode, who made it all the way to week six. She later returned for season four of Bachelor in Paradise. In June 2023, Goode shared an Instagram post announcing that she had been dating influencer Melissa Marie.
Josh Seiter
ABC
Josh Seiter competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette and was eliminated in the very first week. In subsequent years, Seiter came out as pansexual. In 2023, he came out as bisexual.