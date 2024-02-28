Bryden Hattie is a certified hottie!
@brydenhattie/Instagram
We can’t get enough of out gay Canadian diver Bryden Hattie!
The champion diver is one of the best in competitive swimming. He just secured his fourth SEC Championship win, is a World Cup winner, SEC Diver of the Year, aspiring Team Canada Olympian, and has amassed 1.3 million likes on TikTok.
Oh, and he's totally hot and also totally gay.
On the latter, Hattie previously told OutSports that he had a hard time coming out, but that he also felt a sense of responsibility to be a voice for gay athletes.
"I really like being gay and being able to use that to make other people feel comfortable," he said. "I'm human, but I'm also gay. I don't want it as a label when someone says, 'Oh, you're gay' like it doesn't really matter. But at the same time, it does matter for representation."
In case you needed another reason to find the University of Tennessee student charming, he also has a Paris Hilton-themed tattoo on his forearms that reads “That’s Hot.”
Now that Hattie is focused on his alleged upcoming shot at the NCAA crown and is an Olympic hopeful—who wears a lot of speedos—it's time to check out his Instagram account…for educational purposes!