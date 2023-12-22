Darius Jackson Files Restraining Order Request Against Keke Palmer

The legal battles between Keke Palmer and her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, are getting stickier.

A little over a month after Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order requiring her ex to stay 100 yards away from both her and their 10-month-old son, Jackson filed a request for a restraining order of his own.

According to TMZ, Jackson alleged that Palmer punched him during a birthday party in 2021 and during his own birthday party in 2022. He also says he has text messages and emails discussing various incidents with her.

News broke earlier this week that Jackson had filed a response with the court sharing these allegations, which included texts in which Palmer admitted to “squeezing” his arm and then accused him of “trying to create a paper trail…literally trying to set me up.”

Although Jackson also referred to Palmer as “the primary aggressor” in that filing, the actress clearly had enough evidence to back up her own concerns in order to be granted a TRO last month. She accused her ex of abusing her for the full two years of their relationship (something Jackson has now accused her of, as well), and shared security camera photos that appeared to back up her claims.

The two had been together since 2021 before splitting up in October, not long after an incident in which Jackson publicly shamed Palmer for wearing an outfit to an Usher concert that he found inappropriate.

A hearing for Palmer’s restraining order request is set to take place on January 9, and Jackson has requested that a hearing on his new request take place on the same day.