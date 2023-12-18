Keke Palmer's Ex Responds To Restraining Order By Accusing HER Of Abuse

Keke Palmer’s ex is firing back with his own accusations after the actress received a restraining order against him last month.

Darius Jackson referred to the Scream Queens star as the “primary aggressor” in their two-and-a-half-year on-again-off-again relationship in a response he filed with the court last week. According to Us Weekly, he made specific claims of instances of harassment and violence, and shared text messages between the two.

One of these exchanges included Palmer alleging that Jackson was sending her messages “trying to set me up… Through text and your family and everything else.”

The relationship between Jackson and Palmer first came under scrutiny over the summer, when he publicly scolded her for an outfit she wore at an Usher concert, claiming he did so because he has “standards & morals.”

The couple, who had a baby together back in February, appeared to be on and off after that until October. Palmer ultimately filed for sole custody of their son in November, and was granted a temporary restraining order by a judge after accusing Jackson of physical and emotional abuse. Her accusations included sharing security camera photos of what appear to be multiple violent outbursts directed at her by Jackson.

Jackson’s response to Palmer’s claims was filed a day after he made a strange Instagram post going off about how he has repented and been “baptized in the name of our Lord Jesus.” Though he didn’t specifically cite his dispute with Palmer in the post, his cryptic opening statement that “there’s A LOT I can say but not allowed to say” led people to conclude as much.

“God is & will always be your greatest ally. I have put my trust, patience, timing & entire life onto him so that I can continue to get through the days,” he wrote. “There’s so much I have to do in order to be fulfilled. Saving myself was the 1st step.”

Meanwhile, somewhere on a heavenly cloud. "Why am I in it now?" asks God.