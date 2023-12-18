Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Keke Palmer's Ex Responds To Restraining Order By Accusing HER Of Abuse

Keke Palmer's Ex Responds To Restraining Order By Accusing HER Of Abuse

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

Darius Jackson recently claimed to have been baptized and working on self-improvement.

rachelkiley

Keke Palmer’s ex is firing back with his own accusations after the actress received a restraining order against him last month.

Darius Jackson referred to the Scream Queens star as the “primary aggressor” in their two-and-a-half-year on-again-off-again relationship in a response he filed with the court last week. According to Us Weekly, he made specific claims of instances of harassment and violence, and shared text messages between the two.

One of these exchanges included Palmer alleging that Jackson was sending her messages “trying to set me up… Through text and your family and everything else.”

The relationship between Jackson and Palmer first came under scrutiny over the summer, when he publicly scolded her for an outfit she wore at an Usher concert, claiming he did so because he has “standards & morals.”

The couple, who had a baby together back in February, appeared to be on and off after that until October. Palmer ultimately filed for sole custody of their son in November, and was granted a temporary restraining order by a judge after accusing Jackson of physical and emotional abuse. Her accusations included sharing security camera photos of what appear to be multiple violent outbursts directed at her by Jackson.

Jackson’s response to Palmer’s claims was filed a day after he made a strange Instagram post going off about how he has repented and been “baptized in the name of our Lord Jesus.” Though he didn’t specifically cite his dispute with Palmer in the post, his cryptic opening statement that “there’s A LOT I can say but not allowed to say” led people to conclude as much.

“God is & will always be your greatest ally. I have put my trust, patience, timing & entire life onto him so that I can continue to get through the days,” he wrote. “There’s so much I have to do in order to be fulfilled. Saving myself was the 1st step.”

Meanwhile, somewhere on a heavenly cloud. "Why am I in it now?" asks God.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainment
dariusjacksonharassmentkekepalmerrelationshiprestrainingorder
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio