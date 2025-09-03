Dylan O'Brien and Tyler Posey's red carpet lovefest is healing Teen Wolf fans

It’s been over eight years since Teen Wolf ended, and even longer since we saw Scott and Stiles together in the wild — but that all changed this week, and the internet isn’t okay.
At the Los Angeles premiere of Twinless on September 2, Dylan O’Brien—who stars in and executive produced the film—was met on the carpet by his former Teen Wolf co-star Tyler Posey. What followed was a hug-heavy, shoulder-grabby, full-body nostalgia spiral that had fans screaming, crying, and allegedly manifesting this moment in their dreams.
“Long embrace” doesn’t quite cover it. The two launched into an animated conversation caught by The Hollywood Reporter, with Posey laughing, touching O’Brien’s shoulders, and refusing to let go—literally and metaphorically.
While the reunion looked sweet and casual to the untrained eye, long-time fans know how rare this actually is. O’Brien famously didn’t appear in Teen Wolf: The Movie in 2023, nor was he able to attend Posey’s wedding to musician Phem later that year. Posey explained both absences, saying he was invited, but busy with the latter, and insisting there was “no love lost” between them over the movie. Despite public appearances seeming okay, that hasn’t stopped the fandom from speculating (or spiraling) ever since.
And now? The floodgates are open.
“TELL ME YOU'RE CRYING TOO,” one fan wrote, while another added, “They were away for so long, I can’t lose them ever again.”
A third, still processing the shock, said, “I genuinely just got my Twitter working again and Dylan O'Brien and Tyler Posey reunited?!?!!?!???? And you expect me to be okay??!”
Some wondered if the actors felt the same way—“Do you think they had the same nostalgic rush as the rest of us and lowkey also wanted to die?”—and others, somehow, saw it coming: “Tyler Posey and Dylan O’Brien were in my dream last night and I wake up to see they were together. Coincidence? Probably. I do think about them a lot.”
With Twinless set to premiere this Friday, we don’t know if this was a one-time red carpet moment or the beginning of a new era of public bestie energy.