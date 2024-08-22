8 hot hunky men who are making us THIRSTY AF on hump day

Hump Day Hunks!
Instagram @tomdaley @antcfitness @jbayleaf
Sometimes you hit Wednesday, and you just need a little pick me up to get you through the rest of the week, and today these hot male celebs are providing us with all the motivation we need to push through hump day and make it one step closer to the glorious weekend.
Do you have to keep working and doing what your boss tells you so you don't get fired? Yes. But who's to say you can't take a little break now and then to check out some eye candy? Staring at hot men will just give you more incentive to keep working! Really your bosses should be thanking us. So take your mind off of your work week for a few minutes and check out our weekly roundup of hot celebrities.
Bring on the Hump Day Hunks!
Jonathan Bailey
This week, Jonathan Bailey posted a video montage of behind-the-scenes moments from his mini-series Fellow Travelers , and we haven't stopped drooling since! Not only are there cute and sweet moments between Bailey and his co-star Matt Bomer, but there are pics of Bailey in tiny short shorts...sorry, we had to take a minute to wipe up the drool...and shirtless pics of him getting ready to shoot scenes set in the '70s.
Dr. Demetre Daskalakis is a staunch advocate for people living with HIV and is now leading the White House's response to mpox. So, not only is he incredibly smart and a wonderful person, but he's also gay, muscle-bound, covered in tattoos, and loves posting thirst traps!
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan made our whole week when he posted photos from his new Gap ad campaign and a hot commercial featuring the pop star dancing. Low-slung jeans and a short white tee? Yes, please!
Charles Melton
We don't feel like we need to say much about actor Charles Melton's cover shoot for VMAN Magazine because those glistening muscles really speak for themselves!
John Boyega
While you might not think an ad for an Italian tire company would be very sexy, you'd be dead wrong. Pirelli shot a series of campaigns with different celebrities, but our fave is the one that featured Star Wars actor John Boyega in a tiny speedo getting soaking wet in the ocean. How much do you think a professional water splasher makes in a year? Oh, who are we kidding? We'd splash Boyega for free!
Ricky Martin
Was hunky pop star Ricky Martin on our Hump Day Hunks list last week? Yes. But he's so sexy we don't even mind a repeat. This sexy video of him relaxing in Thailand shows just enough while leaving a lot to our imaginations, and now our naughty minds are running wild!
Tom Daley
Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley posted his version of the "Demure" trend, which, of course, included knitting. But we were more focused on his rippling abs while he was maneuvering those knitting needles. We just hope his retirement from competitive diving doesn't mean an end to his speedo-clad thirst traps!
Anthony Cushion
Ostensibly gay fitness influencer Anthony Cushion made this video to ask, "Do you look leaner if you shave your body hair?" But really, it's an excuse for us to check out the hottie, and we don't mind!