10 Hot Pics of Jerrie Johnson To Celebrate 'Harlem' Season 3 Renewal

F
‘Harlem’ has been renewed for season three!
Harlem is a show where four Black thirty-something besties navigate life, love, and a whole lot more. It took a minute for the series to grow on me. Season one had me questioning where they were going to take the storyline of one of the many queer characters, Tye played by Jerrie Johnson. Originally, it felt like they were leaning into tropes of Black queerness that I was overseeing portrayed but I felt that the potential was in the room with us.
I was hella right because season two was incredibly dope and the storylines began to slow down, breathe, and become hella full. There are various queer babes on the show at different stages in their discovery, and I just really honestly fucking dig it.
Jerrie Johnson continues to stun as Tye. They make sure to portray Tye as the embodiment of the term "We contain multitudes." In style, in vibes, but most importantly in personality. Tye is growing up in ways that she had no intention of doing, which sounds like many of us. We become very staunch in who we are as we age, set in our ways, and often unwilling to waver parts of who we are for anyone. It was very cool to see a character have steady growth, unlike other shows where a character changes so much about themselves that they become a new person, instead of a more evolved and informed version of who they already were.
Jerrie brings the messy truth to the character of Tye and I am high-key excited for season three — especially with that cliffhanger because...WHAT?!
So we're gonna celebrate with just a few pictures of Jerrie until we can see them on screen in season three. If we ask her nicely, do you think she'll give us a sneak peek when it's done filming?