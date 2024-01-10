10 times Lil Nas X triggered conservatives and made them look like clowns
Lil Nas X is the king of pissing off conservatives and we are LIVING for it!
Rapper Lil Nas X made it big with his hit song "Old Town Road" back in 2018, but since then, he has been haunted by conservative pearl-clutches who are blatantly homophobic and hate his use of religious iconography in his music videos. Whether it's giving Satan a lap dance, putting blood in shoes, or meeting The Wiggles, the far-right zealots find a reason to hate him and are VERY loud about it. But that hasn't stopped Lil Nas X who always has a biting—and often hilarious—retort that reveals these right-wingers to be the homophobes they truly are.
Keep scrolling to see the top two times Lil Nas X has riled up conservatives and made our day with his clapbacks!
Lil Nas X has been teasing that he may be entering his gospel era, but conservative Christians got their panties in a bunch when he posted that his upcoming song is “dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time" alongside a picture of him laying on a cross like he's being crucified while five people try to haul it upright. Christians took to social media in droves to claim he was "mocking" their religion. Lucky for us, he responded in the most hilarious way possible!
In response to Christians being pissed that he used religious iconography to promote his upcoming single "J.Christ," Lil Nas X posted a faux acceptance letter from Liberty University—a far-right evangelical Christian university—signed by the repugnant former university president Jerry Falwell Jr. "I know some of yall hate me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall," he wrote on Instagram. "Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO." We haven't stopped laughing since!
3. He's got an angel and a devil on his shoulder
this really crazy cuz all i did was post a song about asking god for hope when you feel hopeless and yall acting like I posted a video of me burning a church down and peeing on a nativity scene https://t.co/MzluhwcSzk
Last year, Lil Nas X posted a music video titled "Angel" on social media and conservative Christians were not happy because he was supposedly "mocking Christianity." Not one to take things lying down, he reminded them that making Christian music doesn't stop him from “sucking dick no more” and that he was “allowed to get on his knees for multiple reasons.” His clapbacks are always on point!
4. Lap dances with the devil
Lil Nas X had conservatives in a tizzy when he released the music video for his hit "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" which included raunchy visuals, satanic imagery and even ended with the rapper giving Satan a lap dance before killing him. We thought it was hot, but conservatives were NOT happy. And they call us the snowflakes?
5. Crop top madness
It's not the shirt NAS---it was the PUBLIC LEWDNESS. You know there are LAWS about that in certain "jurisdictions"---but then again you were in VEGAS so who the hell knows. Bottom line: SING AND DANCE but no public self GROPING. DECENCY! https://t.co/qHSIFPLnpL
Conservative host Greg Kelly was pressed when Lil Nas X sported a crop top and danced in a way the right-winger didn't agree with at a 2022 Grammy performance. Kelly took to X (formerly Twitter) to call the performance "public lewdness," writing, "You know there are LAWS about that in certain "jurisdictions"---but then again you were in VEGAS so who the hell knows. Bottom line: SING AND DANCE but no public self GROPING. DECENCY!" Lil Nas X responded in the best way possible, simply commenting, "damn greg all I did was wear a crop top this time."
6. These shoes were made for kicking conservatives' butts
Back in 2021 the rapper created 666 pairs of "Satan's Shoes" featuring a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross, and a drop of real human blood. Of course, conservative Christians were BIG MAD about this, including the Republican Governor of South Dakota Kristin Noem who said that children's "God-given eternal souls" were more "exclusive" than the shoes. "We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Trump supporter and internet personality Woah Vicky appeared on the “We In Miami” podcast last year where she said that Lil Nas X is faking being gay and that he and nonbinary rapper Lil Uzi Vert both “need Jesus” and that they “sold their soul.” Of course, Lil Nas X clapped immediately on X, writing, "who gives af what ja rule thinks at a time like this" in reference to Woah Vicky.
8. Homophobia runs amok
y’all be silent as hell when niggas dedicate their entire music catalogue to rapping about sleeping with multiple women. but when i do anything remotely sexual i’m “being sexually irresponsible” & “causing more men to die from aids” y’all hate gay ppl and don’t hide it. https://t.co/ZiwbYcIH5l
Back in September Lil Nas X premiered his documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero at the Toronto International Film Festival, which was initially delayed because of a bomb threat. Although TIFF said the threat wasn't about Lil Nas X, a source told Variety that the rapper was targeted for being a Black queer artist. Leading up to the premiere he told the publication, “I know in my lifetime, while I’m here, I’m going to do my best to make the ceiling unreachable to where we can go as Black queer people. And I mean unreachable as, like, it can go above and beyond.” Not one to be held back, the premiere went on without a hitch once he got the all clear.
Rumors of a collaboration between The Wiggles after the children's music group shared a backstage photo they took with Lil Nas X, where the rapper was holding up his own purple Wiggles shirt. Of course, conservatives immediately began lashing out because they didn't want a musician who uses sexual and "satanic" imagery in his music videos to be associated with music aimed at kids. Lil Nas X responded to this bad-faith argument by posting on X, “what’s the problem.” Nuff said.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
