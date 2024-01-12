Scroll To Top
Mark Ruffalo on kissing Ramy Youssef at the Golden Globes: 'It was hot'

Mark Ruffalo on kissing Ramy Youssef at the Golden Globes: 'It was hot'

Mark Ruffalo
lev radin/Shutterstock

Don't be shy, Mark. Say more!

rachelkiley

Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef gave the people what they wanted when they kissed at the Golden Globes, and now Ruffalo is weighing in with his thoughts on the whole shebang.

In case you missed it, after Poor Things was announced as the best picture winner in the musical or comedy category, Ruffalo and Youssef embraced each others’ faces and kissed—on the mouth.

“Well my mouth was going towards his mouth,” Youssef told Entertainment Tonight after the ceremony.

“And then the next thing, mine went to his,” Ruffalo concluded.

But everyone loves talking about attractive people kissing, so the conversation has continued, with PEOPLE bringing it up in a quick red carpet fly-by at the National Board of Review Gala this week.

“Mark, that Golden Globes kiss with Ramy, tell me about it,” the interviewer asked.

Ruffalo’s response? “It was hot.”

And the internet, to nobody’s surprise, definitely agrees. Folks at home were going wild after the unexpected smooch, always appreciative of a good time.

At the end of the day, we’re all simple people who enjoy simple things. So if a couple of attractive dudes want to lock lips for funsies at an awards show? Heck yeah. That’s hot.

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

