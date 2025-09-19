David Corenswet's giant 'Superman' bulge in new pic has the gays gasping for breath

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s David Corenswet’s pole!
Superman was one of the most popular movies of the summer, and while yes, the plot, action, and acting were a big draw, many viewers were there to see Corenswet in a spandex suit.
And now we understand why!
New behind-the-scenes photos of the hunky actor landed on social media, and one where he is reclining in a chair while wearing his skintight Superman suit with his prominent bulge on full display, has the gays across the internet drooling.
Keep scrolling to see the best reactions to Superman’s impressive asset!