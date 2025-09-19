Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

David Corenswet's giant 'Superman' bulge in new pic has the gays gasping for breath

He really is the Man of Steel!

David Corenswet

David Corenswet

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerSeptember 19 2025 / 4:52 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s David Corenswet’s pole!

Superman was one of the most popular movies of the summer, and while yes, the plot, action, and acting were a big draw, many viewers were there to see Corenswet in a spandex suit.

And now we understand why!

New behind-the-scenes photos of the hunky actor landed on social media, and one where he is reclining in a chair while wearing his skintight Superman suit with his prominent bulge on full display, has the gays across the internet drooling.

Keep scrolling to see the best reactions to Superman’s impressive asset!

actorbulgecelebritiesdavid corenswetreactionssocial media reactionssuperman

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

David Corenswet
Celebrities

David Corenswet's giant 'Superman' bulge in new pic has the gays gasping for breath

Dua Saleh; Fin Argus; Vico Ortiz
TV

14 TV shows with non-binary characters you won't want to miss

Zac Efron during the Netflix 'A Family Affair' Los Angeles Premiere.
Celebrities

Zac Efron rocks a tight swimsuit in new vacay pics & gays are swooning

Masc lesbians on TikTok
Trending

These masc lesbian thirst traps are taking TikTok by storm and driving sapphics wild

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC