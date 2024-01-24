10 LGBTQ+ celebs who are sober & proud

These celebs are truly inspiring!
Instagram (@coltonlhaynes; @ddlovato; @brandonflynn)
The path to sobriety can be very challenging for all individuals who struggle with substance abuse. This journey can be even more complicated for celebrities who work in showbiz, live public lives, and often find themselves under the scrutiny of fans and the media. Thankfully, we do have LGBTQ+ celebs who have made it public that they live sober lives, inspiring millions of people around the world to also take that leap.
It’s very important to highlight that sobriety is often not a straight line. Many people seeking sobriety have unfortunately relapsed and had to start over in their journeys — but that is okay and should be more normalized. Everyone is prone to making mistakes, and one of the biggest mantras in sobriety is to take “one day at a time.” All individuals — famous or not — should be given grace if they make mistakes. With that said, these celebrities’ stories of perseverance and stick-with-it-ness are very inspiring to fans, and we’re here to celebrate their journeys.
Scroll through to check out a list of LGBTQ+ celebrities who are sober and proud!
Brandon Flynn
In Jan. 2024, Brandon Flynn kicked off the new year with an Instagram carousel featuring a set of pictures of him. “Another year sober [heart emoji],” the 13 Reasons Why and Hellraiser actor wrote in the caption.
Margaret Cho
During an interview from Nov. 2023 on The Osbournes Podcast, comedian, actress, and writer Margaret Cho talked about being sober for seven years. Cho has long talked about her journey with sobriety and has also been open about the ups and downs that she’s experienced along the way.
Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes celebrated five years of being sober with an emotional post shared in Oct. 2023. In the Instagram carousel, a teary-eyed Haynes is seen with a balloon and a candle showing the number five. This Teen Wolf star come a very long way, and we couldn’t be happier for him.
Morgan Wade
Country singer Morgan Wade opened up in an interview with People from Aug. 2023 about hitting rock-bottom and being sober for six years. “I drank more than I’ve ever drank in my life,” she told the publication. “I remember a hangover that lasted for a couple of weeks. I was so depressed, I didn’t think I was going to make it out of that.”
RuPaul
Another huge celebrity who’s been open about his path to sobriety is RuPaul. This topic, which has come up on RuPaul’s Drag Race and in different interviews, will also be explored even further in RuPaul’s new memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings.
Jinkx Monsoon
Two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon has spoken at length about their sobriety journey, which has been incredibly inspiring for many other drag artists and LGBTQ+ people in general. In Jun. 2023, Jinkx shared an update celebrating their four years of sobriety. “I know it helps me to see others who are on a similar journey,” they wrote. “So if it helps you to know, I am 4 years sober from Alcohol today; wherever you are on your journey, you’re not alone in it. BEST decision I ever made for myself.”
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato is one of the most outspoken LGBTQ+ celebrities about their sobriety journey. Unfortunately, this has been a roller-coaster ride for Lovato that has been explored in the media, in interviews, and in documentaries. But as of 2024, Lovato seems to have reached a great place in their life.
Bob the Drag Queen
Bob the Drag Queen has spoken in various interviews that they’ve been sober for many years. Monét X Change and Bob even had a full episode about the topic in their Sibling Rivalry podcast.
Jane Lynch
In 2022, Jane Lynch discussed her long-standing relationship with sobriety in an interview with The Guardian. Specifically, Lynch had a few ups and downs during her time on Glee, but that she was ultimately able to bounce back. “[It’s] like the sober fairy said, ‘Okay, I’m giving you one more chance.’ And it was over. Five o’clock would come and I didn’t notice it.”
Mrs. Kasha Davis
While competing on Drag Race season 7, Mrs. Kasha Davis coined the catchphrase “There’s always time for a cocktail!” Upon returning to All Stars 8, however, she adapted it into “There’s always time for a mocktail” and, subsequently, “There’s always time for kindness!” Overall, Mrs. Davis has been a huge inspiration for drag artists who want to be sober as well.