10 LGBTQ+ actresses we'd love to see playing 1st gay Disney Princess

As a conglomerate, Disney found itself in the middle of a debate regarding LGBTQ+ rights when conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pushed a series of “Don’t Say Gay” bills that attempted to ban education and access to books concerning queer history and individuals. With Disney having a literal “world” of theme parks in Orlando, FL and objecting to the idea that it shouldn’t hold gay-friendly events or be an inclusive company, the House of Mouse found itself siding with the LGBTQ+ community — even though the presence of queer and trans characters in the studio’s films and TV shows is still extremely behind.
In 2023, Disney celebrated 100 years and released the animated film Wish as a milestone project for the studio. Though the protagonist of Wish, Asha, was played by queer actress Ariana DeBose, the character was not identified as such in the movie. On the other hand, other Wish stars like Harvey Guillén — who played Gabo in the animated feature — seem to be optimistic that the company is getting ready to introduce a queer Disney Princess in the very near future.
“I think [Disney is] making strides in the right direction,” Guillén told ComicBook.com in an interview. “I think it’s hard to rebuild a wheel that’s already been in motion for a while, and it’s hard to think of a new direction, especially in where we’re at with the world, but they’re putting their best foot forward, I think.”
The actor added, “Sometimes those things take time. I’m optimistic. (…) If a queer princess comes along, that’d be fantastic.”
With Guillén’s optimism in mind, we’ve assembled a list of fabulous LGBTQ+ actresses and singers who could fiercely bring to life the first queer Disney Princess in the House of Mouse canon.
Reneé Rapp
Between The Sex Lives of College Girls and the 2024 musical version of Mean Girls, Reneé Rapp is the current obsession of so many queer audiences. Rapp is a great actress who also has powerhouse vocals, which makes her a perfect fit to play the first-ever queer Disney Princess.
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe broke out as a musician before they went on to act in high-profile projects. But with such a gorgeous voice and the acting chops we’ve seen in films like Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Antebellum, and Glass Onion, Monáe wold be a pitch-perfect choice to be Disney’s first queer princess.
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron is one of the biggest up-and-coming pop stars of her generation. With acting credits in projects like Descendants, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Schmigadoon!, we have complete faith that Cameron could be an incredible queer Disney Princess in a future film.
Hayley Kiyoko
Beyond her acting roles on shows like Wizards of Waverly Place and The Fosters, Hayley Kiyoko has become a huge star with albums like 2018’s Expectations and 2022’s Panorama. Kiyoko playing a queer Disney Princess would be incredibly fierce… 10/10, no notes.
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers, known as a standalone musician but also a member of the Boygenius band, would be another great voice and performer to embody the first queer princess in a Disney movie. Can you imagine?! We’d be obsessed!
Alison Brie
Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) would be another great choice to voice a Disney Princess, and even more so if that was a history-making character to bring LGBTQ+ representation to the Disney animated universe.
Keke Palmer
We love all the people on this list, but it’s hard to imagine a more perfect choice to voice the first queer Disney Princess than the legend and the icon herself, Keke Palmer! Ugh, we would absolutely stan.
Janet Varney
Bisexual actress Janet Varney is already a huge queer icon for playing Korra in the The Legend of Korra animated series. We would LOVE to see Varney making history again by bringing to life the first gay protagonist in a Disney Princess movie.
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato has had a long history with the Disney industrial complex. However, like most of the stars who came from her Disney era, Lovato seems to be in a better place at the moment when it comes to her ties to Disney. With a one-of-a-kind vocal range and long experience in acting, why not have the first gay Disney Princess voiced by Lovato?
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough has come out as “not straight.” As a singer, actress, and dancer — not to mention the deep connections to the House of Mouse as it is — it truly feels like Hough is a no-brainer casting choice to play the first gay Disney Princess.