Scroll To Top

10 LGBTQ+ actresses we'd love to see playing 1st gay Disney Princess

| 03/05/24
simbernardo
author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim is experiencing the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim is experiencing the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio