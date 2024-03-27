Rebel Wilson almost sacrificed her career for a female tennis player

Ahead of the release of her memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson is sharing some details about a certain situation-ship with a female tennis player that almost derailed her entire career.

“It was like a rollercoaster,” she told People. “Sometimes, when I was dating men, people would even comment. They’re like, ‘God, Rebel, you can take them or leave them. You weren’t ever that invested.'”

The one person that did catch her attention enough for an investment was none other than the unnamed female tennis player. “I felt so invested [in her] and even thought at one point, ‘Oh, I could give up my career for this person, travel around the world on the tennis circuit.’”

Of course, Wilson is happily engaged to Ramona Agruma these days, but it took the heartache of loss to get her comfortable with the idea of loving and being loved.