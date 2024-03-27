Scroll To Top
Rebel Wilson almost sacrificed her career for a female tennis player

“I describe it as cracking open my heart,” she said of the experience.

Ahead of the release of her memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson is sharing some details about a certain situation-ship with a female tennis player that almost derailed her entire career.

“It was like a rollercoaster,” she told People. “Sometimes, when I was dating men, people would even comment. They’re like, ‘God, Rebel, you can take them or leave them. You weren’t ever that invested.'”

The one person that did catch her attention enough for an investment was none other than the unnamed female tennis player. “I felt so invested [in her] and even thought at one point, ‘Oh, I could give up my career for this person, travel around the world on the tennis circuit.’”

Of course, Wilson is happily engaged to Ramona Agruma these days, but it took the heartache of loss to get her comfortable with the idea of loving and being loved.

“I describe it as cracking open my heart,” she said of her experience with the tennis player. “Like you could open a fresh can of tennis balls…that’s what it did to me. And, I guess, when I saw people write love songs or poetry about love, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s nice.’ But I don’t think I’d ever understood that until I felt that for a person.”

Outside of that, she also said it could have been the guys she was dating or that she wasn’t as “open to intimacy that much back then, so I never allowed myself to feel real feelings. And then the first time was with the tennis player.”

Whether the identity of said tennis player is revealed in Rebel Rising or not remains to be seen. The book is set to hit shelves on April 2 and is available for preorder ahead of its release.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

