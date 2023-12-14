Miguel Ángel Silvestre & Ricky Martin Are Being Flirty Back & Forth — We're Watching Respectfully

Miguel and Ricky are exchanging very nice compliments!
¿MIGUEL ÁNGEL SILVESTRE COQUETEADO POR RICKY MARTIN? #miguelangelsilvestre #rickymartin #coqueteo #entrevista
Best known for playing the queer fan-favorite character of Lito on Netflix’s Sense8, Miguel Ángel Silvestre recently walked the red carpet to promote season two of his Paramount+ series The Envoys.
During the red carpet, Telemundo reporter Ismael Matua (@ismaelmatua) shared a video on TikTok asking Silvestre if he’d ever consider doing an OnlyFans. The actor laughed and replied, “No, I have not thought about that. Let me ask my mom to see what she thinks.”
The same reporter then asked Silvestre how he dealt with getting compliments from male fans, and sometimes even from celebrities like Ricky Martin. “Well, [I receive those compliments] with a lot of pride. Even more so in that case of Ricky Martin, who I also say is beautiful,” Silvestre noted. “I have been listening to him since I was very little, and I was lucky enough to meet him. He is a beautiful man in every way. I feel very flattered.”
Ricky had previously left a flirtatious comment on Miguel’s cover of ‘Esquire Spain.’
Back in March 2023, Silvestre posed for a completely naked picture that appeared on the cover of Esquire Spain. The actor then shared that cover on social media and included other pictures from the photoshoot in the Instagram carousel, including a pretty explicit image that showed his ass from a side angle.
Several celebrities reacted to Silvestre’s naked magazine cover on social media. Namely, Ricky Martin left a comment under Silvestre’s post calling him “handsome.” Martin’s then-husband, Jwan Yosef, also left a comment that included star emojis and fire emojis.
For context, Martin and Yosef only filed for divorce in July 2023, so those flirtatious comments were shared before their public separation.
Even though Silvestre played a queer character on Sense8, he is presumed to be straight. In any case, the actor is not known for speaking in public about his dating life.
It is absolutely fun to see these two Latino heartthrobs exchanging compliments, but it’s also important to be careful before making any assumptions about celebrities who choose to have private lives in order to respect their boundaries.