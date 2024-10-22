15 sexy pics of Drew Starkey star of 'Outer Banks' and 'Queer'

Drew is babygirl!
Fans of taste and sophistication have long known that Drew Starkey is major internet boyfriend material, but we are glad more folks are catching on to his dreamboat status.
Whether it’s in his role as bad boy Rafe on Outer Banks, as the treacherous love interest inHellraiser, or the upcoming, appropriately named queer romanceQueer, we can’t get enough of him. Outside of these roles Starkey also appeared in LGBTQ+ faves including Love, Simon,Doom Patrol, Scream: The TV Series, and Dolly Parton’s Heart Strings.
Scroll through to see sexy pictures of Drew Starkey – and make sure to watch him in the fourth season of Outer Banks onNetflix and Queer when it arrives in theaters on November 27.
