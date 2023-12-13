30 Steamy Pics of 'Rebel Moon' Hunk Staz Nair That Will Leave You Breathless

This heartthrob has us dying to see 'Rebel Moon!'
@staz.nair/Instagram
Staz Nair burst onto the scene in Hollywood when he played Dothraki army chief Qhono on 11 episodes of Game of Thrones. Since then, the hunk has starred as Dax-Baron on Krypton and had an incredible 39-episode run on Supergirl as William Dey.
But now the TV star is making the jump to the silver screen this Friday when Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire hits theaters before landing on Netflix later this month. The new Zack Snyder Star Wars-inspired action movie follows a woman named Kora, who is sent from a once-peaceful colony to gather warriors from neighboring planets to help defeat an authoritarian leader. Nair plays Tarak, a “nobleman-turned-blacksmith” who can bond with animals, convincing them to join him in combat or allow him to ride them. When Kora comes to his planet looking for warriors, she chooses him even though he’s an enslaved person working off a debt.
We don’t know exactly what’s in store for him in this new film, but Rebel Moon - Part 2 is already in post-production, with Nair reprising his role as Tarak. We can’t wait to see the hunky actor on the big screen fighting against unjust rulers!
Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire premieres in theaters on December 15 and will be streaming on Netflix starting on December 21.
Keep scrolling to see sexy photos of Staz Nair, and follow him on Instagram at @staz.nair.