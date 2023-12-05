24 LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In December 2023 & Where To Watch Them

Courtesy of Hallmark; Warner Brothers; Searchlight Pictures
I don’t know if you’ve heard but it's the most wonderful time of the year! That’s right it's holiday movie season and the gays, we are celebrating on the big and small screen.
Are Christmas movies not your jam? Don't worry Dember is packed with bangers, which will make having to stay in and out of the cold that much sweeter.
That’s right: There’s all kinds of new LGBTQ+ programming being released this December and believe us you don't want to miss a moment. So, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about when and where they're dropping, and how you can see them.
All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan - December 1
In season three, Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity. Whether it’s Marvin, who’s still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who’s finally coming clean, or Lou, who’s wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who’s simply trying to break free from her family’s pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves. They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all. There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.
Where to watch: On Starz
RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé - December 1
Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of renaissance world tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. it is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.
Where to watch: In theaters
Saltburn - December 1 (Wide)
Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.
Where to watch: In theaters
Eileen - December 1 (Limited), December 8 (Wide)
Set during a bitter 1964 Massachusetts winter, young secretary Eileen becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counselor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret — throwing Eileen onto a sinister path. Based on Ottessa Moshfegh’s award-winning novel.
Where to watch: In theaters
Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder - December 2
The TARDIS takes the Doctor and Donna to the furthest edge of adventure. To escape, they must face the most desperate fight of their lives, with the fate of the universe at stake.
Where to watch: Disney+
Bad Together - December 5
Over four years, two queer men’s friendship evolves as they learn to accept and love both themselves and one another.
Where to watch: On VOD
Hollywood Houselift: Season 2 - December 6
Everyone’s favorite interior designer and house flipper Jeff Lewis is back for a brand new season of show-stopping home renovations for some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrity clientele, but with bigger names come even bigger projects, higher stakes, and a ton of attitude.
On Freevee
Southern Hospitality: Season 2 - December 7
With the nightlife on King Street exploding and the competition fierce, the team at Republic is busier than ever. Accepting nothing short of perfection from her staff, Leva runs a tight ship, but her once-close-knit team faces a multitude of obstacles as they try to keep their jobs while maintaining their friendships and relationships. When rumors, cheating allegations and ghosts of past back-alley debaucheries haunt the staff, they work hard to prove to Leva that they are still fit to run the hottest club in Charleston.
Where to watch: On Bravo
Culprits - December 8
Joe Petrus is living the American dream: he’s a fiancé to Jules, dad to Frankie and Bud, and starting his own business in a sleepy suburban town. But unbeknownst to his family, Joe has a secret.
Three years ago, Joe was recruited by notorious British criminal Dianne Harewood to join her crew and take part in a high-stakes crime – one that promised to make Joe rich and provide him with a brand-new life. And now, his dangerous past is about to catch up with him. When a killer starts targeting the crew behind the crime, Joe realizes that the only way to keep his family safe is to return to London, make contact with his old gang, and track down Dianne.
Where to watch: On Hulu
Poor Things - December 8
From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.
Where to watch: In theaters
Our Son - December 8
Long-term partners Gabriel and Nicky have created what appears to be the perfect life with their young son. Despite appearances, Gabriel is unhappy and initiates a divorce that forces them to confront the changing reality of all their lives.
Where to watch: On VOD
The Sacrifice Game - December 8
Trapped in boarding school for the holidays, Samantha and Clara's silent nights turn deadly as a murderous gang crashes their Christmas. Don't miss THE SACRIFICE GAME, premiering 12/8 on Shudder.
Where to watch: On Shudder and AMC+
Christmas on Cherry Lane - December 9
A young couple preparing to welcome their first child; an empty-nester and her fiancé ready to start a new chapter; and a couple who unexpectedly have the chance to expand their family on Christmas Eve celebrate the holiday as they navigate these turning points in their lives. Starring Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton and Vincent Rodriguez III.
Where to watch: On Hallmark
Doctor Who: The Giggle - On December 9
It's time for the Doctor to play a new game with an old enemy...
Where to watch: On Disney+
Under Pressure: The US Women’s World Cup Team - December 12
The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the U.S. Women’s National Team’s players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history. Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from injury, criticism and doubt, equal pay, and upholding legacies are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds.
The series will capture all of the personal and team preparation on the road to the 2023 FIFA World Cup. Throughout their tournament run, audiences will learn how this team stands on the shoulders of those who played before them, and how they continue to break the glass ceiling for equality in sports for women of the future.
Where to watch: On Netflix
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - December 13
The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour. Taylor Swift Eras tour attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!
Where to watch: On VOD
The Real Housewives Ultimate Trip: Season 4 - On December 14
Over a decade after first appearing on The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy reunites pop culture icons Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman as they jet off to beautiful St. Barths for an epic adventure of a lifetime. The upcoming season will follow the ladies as they return to the infamous house on Saline Beach — aka, the Pirate house — featured in Season 5 of The Real Housewives of New York City.
Friends & Family Christmas - December 17
Courtesy of The Hallmark Channel
Daniella has recently moved to New York to pursue an art career and decides to stay in town to share the holidays with her circle of artist friends, instead of going home to see her sweet, if overbearing parents. Amelia is a talented entertainment lawyer trying to stay focused on her work after a broken engagement. When Daniella and Amelia are set up by their parents, they agree to pretend that they are dating, to appease them for the holidays. However, as they spend time in each other’s worlds, they soon build a connection that is deeper than either of them could have hoped for. Starring Humberly Gonzalez and Ali Liebert.
Where to watch: On Hallmark
Maestro - December 20
The complex love of Leonard and Felicia, from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children.
Where to watch: On Netflix
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - December 20
Percy Jackson & The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.
Where to watch: On Disney+
All Us Strangers - December 22
All Us Strangers follows screenwriter Adam (Andrew Scott) who, one night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal) that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where he discovers that his long-dead parents are both living and look the same age as the day they died over thirty years ago.
Where to watch: In theaters
The Iron Claw - December 22
The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.
Where to watch: In Theaters
Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire - December 22
After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld.
Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.
Where to watch: On Netflix
The Color Purple — December 25
A musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel about the life-long struggles of an African American woman living in the south during the early 1900s.
Where to watch: In theaters