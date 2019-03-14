Marvel Updates Avengers: Endgame Poster After Leaving Out Danai Gurira's Name

How did they forget to include her name?? She was literally ON the poster!!

So earlier today, Marvel Studios released the highly-anticipated full trailer and poster for their upcoming release Avengers: Endgame, and while the internet is literally buzzing with excitement about it, a lot of MCU fans noticed one thing about the poster that isn't cool: actress Danai Gurira's name was completely left out of it.

Yup, of all the actors featured on the poster, Gurira (who played the badass General Okoye in 2018's Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War) was the only one not mentioned in the list of stars.

Considering all the valid criticisms from the past few years about the lack of diversity in Marvel films, omitting the name of one of the MCU's very few Black actresses from a poster for what is going to be one of the year's biggest movies is NOT a good look. And people weren't happy about it.

BLACK PANTHER star Danai Gurira is the only actor pictured whose name isn’t billed at the top. Her image is larger than some actors who do get that billing. The only one from the franchise’s best and most profitable movie, and yet? @MarvelStudios, this isn’t difficult. Fix this. https://t.co/22miymysgj — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 14, 2019

leaving out danai gurira's name on the poster while bradley cooper's name is there i- https://t.co/KefStY3AoQ — (@astarwarstori) March 14, 2019

You got to have a meeting with your photoshop team. Danai Gurira isn't credited on top lol https://t.co/UbFU3pJQGc — Von Don (@VonKnight) March 14, 2019

and she also is the only actress who’s on the poster without having her name on TOP but having it in the bottom instead like all the other actors that are NOT in the poster... this okoye/danai slander will NOT be tolerated https://t.co/vA2uG8XGqH — (@daenerey) March 14, 2019

marvel stans all come together to defeat thanos and whoever left danai’s name off of the top of the poster — alex misses loki (@yumikomagna) March 14, 2019

Super cool to see Danai Gurira on this poster (Okoye) but why feature her on the poster and leave her name off of it? I know she's a more minor character but if she's big enough to be on there, so should her name. Disney should reissue it with a fix. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/BLDtcr1RCc — Erik Kain (@erikkain) March 14, 2019

quick note: isn’t it convenient that the only actor not named is danai gurira, that the one actor whose face you can barely see is danai gurira, and the only black women on this poster just so happens to be danai gurira? ... ... ... just sayin https://t.co/u9CwTbFpnN — tyler (@perezodent) March 14, 2019

I can’t wait! You know what would be really great though is if Marvel had put DANAI GURIRA’S FUCKING NAME ON THE FUCKING POSTER. The only one whose name you left of was that of a black woman , @Marvel you’re better than this #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/cCwLMA7ROT — :) (@Pokeachu) March 14, 2019

After Black Panther and Captain Marvel, this poster is kinda jarring. And what the hell with listing everyone but Danai Gurira?! https://t.co/DAt46hm09c — Dr. Terfle (@terfle) March 14, 2019

Odd to not see Danai Guirira's name on this poster. Made room for every actor but her. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/9Th7JWoLh6 — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) March 14, 2019

Luckily, Marvel realized this, learned the error of their ways, and quickly fixed the issue with the poster.

She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

Don't let it happen again, Marvel!