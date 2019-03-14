#Geek

Marvel Updates Avengers: Endgame Poster After Leaving Out Danai Gurira's Name

How did they forget to include her name?? She was literally ON the poster!!

Raffy Ermac
By Raffy Ermac
March 14 2019 5:46 PM EDT

So earlier today, Marvel Studios released the highly-anticipated full trailer and poster for their upcoming release Avengers: Endgame, and while the internet is literally buzzing with excitement about it, a lot of MCU fans noticed one thing about the poster that isn't cool: actress Danai Gurira's name was completely left out of it.

Yup, of all the actors featured on the poster, Gurira (who played the badass General Okoye in 2018's Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War) was the only one not mentioned in the list of stars.

Considering all the valid criticisms from the past few years about the lack of diversity in Marvel films, omitting the name of one of the MCU's very few Black actresses from a poster for what is going to be one of the year's biggest movies is NOT a good look. And people weren't happy about it.

Luckily, Marvel realized this, learned the error of their ways, and quickly fixed the issue with the poster. 

Don't let it happen again, Marvel! 

