Here's how 'The Traitors' star Gabby Windey became the lesbian icon we want and deserve

Gabby Windey may have started her career as an ER nurse and NFL cheerleader, but now she’s well on her way to becoming a superstar and lesbian icon.

Fans may recognizer her from reality TV — she’s well known by Bachelor Nation — but now she’s making waves on TikTok, where she has over 750,000 followers who love her deadpan delivery and jokes about lesbians taking over the world and men, why men shouldn’t be “front-facing,” and how the Y chromosome is on it’s way out.

“They say I need rescuing,” she quips in one TikTok . “Why? Because I’m gaaaAAYY? Well, no buoy, no life alert is going to save me. No, I want to stay stranded on the island of Lesbos. Nobody can save me from this rug-munching tree.”

It’s videos like this and her disarming cool-girl persona that make her a lesbian icon and our favorite star of the new season of The Traitors. She flew under the radar early on, but now she’s one of a few players left standing who are vying for the $250,000 prize.

And this season has been packed with reality stars you love (Bob the Drag Queen) and ones you love to hate-watch (we’re looking at you, Tom Sandoval), but Windey is the queer girlie we’ve had our eye on since day one.

But who is this LGBTQ+ veteran of some of the straightest reality shows around, and why are we loving her on The Traitors? We'll explain.

Why you should be obsessed with Gabby Windey's TikTok @gabbywindey Its real research swear She knows how to cut men down to size in the most biting — and scientific — way ever!

Her jokes about The Traitors will have you giggling @gabbywindey New ep tonight!! Like rn hehe Windey has been dominating The Traitors using her TikTok platform to make cute and funny videos advertising the show. You can't help but fall in love with her charm and wit!

Why her fans call her "Gaggy" @gabbywindey Gaggy to u Die-hard Windey fans may call her "Gaggy," but the origin of this silly nickname is less NSFW than you'd expect, and instead has to do with an unexpected visitor and a misspelling.

She is genuinely hilarious. @gabbywindey Welcome!! Honestly, she can talk about nothing at all and we're rapt and cackling.

@gabbywindey Jk i dont wanna pet nothin

We love her love. @gabbywindey Nothing to say Her relationship with Robby Hoffman is the cutest. Yep, this is exactly the kind of Sapphic content that gives us queer joy. But how did we get here?

How did Gabby Windey get her start on reality TV? Windy started her television career starring on the heteronormative, straighter-than-straight reality show The Bachelor. She made a name for herself on season 26 of the dating show when she got to the top three, and then rejected the titular bachelor’s rose, and then slammed him during their breakup after he convinced her to stay.

Did Gabby Windey get engaged on The Bachelorette? She co-starred on season 19 of The Bachelorette where she ended up engaged to Erich Schwer. The engagement was short-lived, though, and the couple broke up just two months after their engagement episode aired on TV. Next, Windey competed in Dancing With the Stars, finishing in second place.

When did Gabby Windey come out? Windey came out as queer by announcing that she was in a relationship with a woman during an appearance on The View in August 2023. “I’ve been keeping it kind of private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation because I’m dating a girl,” Windey said when asked if she had any relationship updates. Windey admitted that being attracted to women “was always a whisper in me that got louder and louder,” but she still felt shame about it. “I didn’t really know to pay attention to it,” she added. “I think when this happens, there’s some shame surrounding it. So I had to navigate through the shame. Like, what is it? Where’s it coming from? But ultimately, like I said, I always just want to kind of like, do me do what I want figure it out later.” When host Joy Behar asked if she’s only into girls now, Windey gave the sweetest answer, “I think so. I think it’s just my girl, she’s the best.”

Who is Gabby Windey dating? See on Instagram The high femme Windey is dating masc, queer comedy writer Robby Hoffman and the two couldn’t be cuter together. They went Instagram official in August 2023, but Windey celebrated their first anniversary with an Instagram post in May 2024. The two moved in together in September 2024 and they still frequently post sweet messages about each other on Instagram.



Who is Gabby Windey's girlfriend, Robbie Hoffman? See on Instagram Hoffman grew up in a Hasidic Jewish family with nine siblings but now considers herself to be ex-Hasidic. The 35-year-old comedian is a stand-up comic and comedy writer who was named “Comic to Watch” in 2020 by the New York Comedy Festival. She has written for shows like Workin’ Moms, The Chris Gethard Show, Baroness Von Sketch Show, and Odd Squad, which she scored a Daytime Emmy for. Hoffman is currently working on writing a comedy for Showtime and A24 that’s loosely based on her own life called Rivkah, Cosmo reports.