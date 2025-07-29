Lesbian star says it's time for a full bush summer: 'I'm talking big, bold, unkempt & beautiful'

Gabby Windey is teaming up with Miracle-Gro for a delightfully euphemistic ad campaign encouraging everyone to indulge in "full bush summer."
Our favorite Faithful donned a shirt that reads, "Nobody knows I'm growing a full bush rn," for her appearance in a video posted to the company's social media accounts over the weekend.
"I'm going full bush this summer. I'm talking big, bold, unkempt, and beautiful," Windey said, deploying the enunciation and speaking style that's already spawned memorable lip syncs. "No more telling me to tidy up. I want it wild. And free and lush. And what if I said I want to grow it even bigger, healthier, and fuller? Sue me."
As long as you're aware that Miracle-Gro sells plant food to help greenery grow, you can more or less guess how the remainder of the ad plays out. But with Windey front and center, it's worth watching her cook.
The comments on the video have been just as enjoyable, from the jokery ("I like big bushes and I cannot lie") to the applause.
"As a social manager, I have never been happier that their marketing team got this greenlit," one person wrote. "this is so good."
"Whoever thought of this deserves a raise...stock in the company...a parade!! Truly brilliant," said another.
And one thing everyone seemed to agree on is that opting to pull Windey in for this particular campaign was an inspired choice.
"Dream partnership," reads one comment. "I'm gagged and gooped."