UPDATE 11/15 10:40 am: Jada Pinkett Smith has weighed in on the claims, and she's not holding back. When approached by TMZ for comment the actor had two words: "We suin."

Will Smith's team is vehemently denying the recent allegation that the actor was reportedly caught sleeping with fellow actor Duane Martin in a dressing room years ago.

The claim, made by a man known as Brother Bilaal who identifies as a former friend and assistant to Smith, has been dismissed as "unequivocally false" by Smith's representatives.

In an interview with Tasha K that gained widespread attention, Bilaal detailed the alleged incident, stating, "I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room, and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will. There was a couch, and Will was bent over the couch, and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there."

A representative for Smith responded to the accusations and told TMZ, "This story is completely fabricated, and the claim is unequivocally false." Additionally, a source close to the situation revealed that Smith is contemplating taking legal action in response to Bilaal's remarks.

The timing of these allegations adds a layer of complexity to the public scrutiny surrounding Smith's personal life. Recently, Jada Pinkett Smith shocked the world by disclosing in her new book that she and Will had been living separate lives since 2016, despite the public perception of their marriage. This revelation came to light after Will referred to Jada as his wife at The Oscars the night he slapped Chris Rock.

As for Martin, he has not publicly addressed the specific allegation made by Bilaal. The actor finalized his divorce from Tisha Campbell Martin in 2020 after a tumultuous process that began in 2018 with divorce proceedings described as messy.