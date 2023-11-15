Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Will Smith's Team Responds to Accusations That The Actor Bottoms (UPDATED)

Will Smith's Team Responds to Accusations That The Actor Bottoms (UPDATED)

Will Smith's Team Responds To Reported Gay Sex Claims
Getty Images

The team insists the claims he slept with actor Duane Martin are "unequivocally false."

UPDATE 11/15 10:40 am: Jada Pinkett Smith has weighed in on the claims, and she's not holding back. When approached by TMZ for comment the actor had two words: "We suin."

Will Smith's team is vehemently denying the recent allegation that the actor was reportedly caught sleeping with fellow actor Duane Martin in a dressing room years ago.

The claim, made by a man known as Brother Bilaal who identifies as a former friend and assistant to Smith, has been dismissed as "unequivocally false" by Smith's representatives.

In an interview with Tasha K that gained widespread attention, Bilaal detailed the alleged incident, stating, "I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room, and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will. There was a couch, and Will was bent over the couch, and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there."

A representative for Smith responded to the accusations and told TMZ, "This story is completely fabricated, and the claim is unequivocally false." Additionally, a source close to the situation revealed that Smith is contemplating taking legal action in response to Bilaal's remarks.

The timing of these allegations adds a layer of complexity to the public scrutiny surrounding Smith's personal life. Recently, Jada Pinkett Smith shocked the world by disclosing in her new book that she and Will had been living separate lives since 2016, despite the public perception of their marriage. This revelation came to light after Will referred to Jada as his wife at The Oscars the night he slapped Chris Rock.

As for Martin, he has not publicly addressed the specific allegation made by Bilaal. The actor finalized his divorce from Tisha Campbell Martin in 2020 after a tumultuous process that began in 2018 with divorce proceedings described as messy.

CelebritiesEntertainmentSex
anal sexchris rockgay sexjada pinkett smithmarriagethe oscarswill smithbottombottoming
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 41 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Read Full Bio